Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.61 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 38.8%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.67 billion in 2023 to $2.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of cloud computing, rising cybersecurity concerns, growth in remote work trends, expanding digital transformation initiatives, and rising data breaches.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to accelerated cloud migration, heightened focus on cybersecurity in cloud environments, increased complexity of cloud infrastructure, rising demand for hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and growing emphasis on zero-trust security models.

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market

The growing adoption of cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market going forward. Cloud computing refers to providing computer services over the Internet, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, analytics, and intelligence. Cloud computing plays a crucial role in cloud infrastructure entitlement management by providing the tools and platforms needed to effectively manage user identities, access controls, and permissions in cloud-based environments.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market include Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market. Major companies operating in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market are focused on adopting new technological solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Offering: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud, Hybrid

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare And Lifesciences, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Government And Public Sector, Energy And Utilities, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market in 2023. The regions covered in the cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market Definition

Cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) refers to the specialized security solution designed to address the challenges of managing and securing access to cloud resources and services within a cloud computing environment. Cloud infrastructure entitlement management aims to identify and reduce risks brought on by excessive permissions and comprehend and manage access entitlements across cloud and multi-cloud systems.

