Magnesite Global Market 2024 To Reach $14.9 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 3.5%

Magnesite Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The magnesite market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.37 billion in 2023 to $12.97 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrialization and urbanization, steel production, global economic trends, environmental regulations, and infrastructure development.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The magnesite market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to carbon capture and storage, electric vehicle production, infrastructure resilience, circular economy practices, and global population trends.

Growth Driver Of The Magnesite Market

The growing demand for the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the magnesite market going forward. The construction sector refers to the sector of industry and trade that deals with creating, maintaining, and repairing infrastructures, and residential and non-residential buildings. Magnesite is an important mineral composed of magnesium carbonate (MgCO3) and is used in the construction industry. The applications of magnesite in construction include industrial floors, building boards, abrasive stones, grinding wheels, phosphate cement mortars, wall stabilization, road construction, drilling muds, and ceramic tile production, and it is also used as an additive in cement.

Magnesite Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the magnesite market include Calix Inc., Houying Group, Queensland Magnesia Ltd., Magnezit Group, Grecian Magnesite S.A, Baymag, Haicheng Xiyang Magnesium Ltd.

Major companies operating in the magnesite mining market are increasing their focus on introducing mining vibration screen technology to gain a competitive edge in the market. This technology was used to separate and classify particles of different sizes during the mining and mineral processing operations.

Magnesite Market Segments:

1) By Type: Magnesite Ore, Dead-Burned Magnesia, Fused Magnesia, and Others Types- Magnesite

2) By Mining Type: Underground Mining, Surface Mining

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in the Magnesite market in 2023. The regions covered in the magnesite market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.

Magnesite Market Definition

Magnesite refers to the process of mining magnesite ores that are used in pharmaceutical and chemical applications.

The main types of magnesite are magnesite ore, dead-burned magnesia, fused magnesia, and other types- of magnesite. Magnetite refers to a mineral whose primary component is an iron oxide that contains equal amounts of iron (II) and iron (III). The various end-users involved are construction, chemical, industrial, and agriculture. The mining type includes underground mining and surface mining.

