Lane Restriction on County Route 3 (Mozart Road), in Wheeling, to Begin Tuesday, August 6, 2024

A portion of County Route 3 (Mozart Road), near 876 Mozart Road, in Wheeling, will be reduced to one lane from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. beginning Tuesday, August 6, 2024, for a gas line repair. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​