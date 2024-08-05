Submit Release
Suspect Sought in Multiple Thefts from a Business

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in multiple thefts.

 

  • On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect put items in her bag. When the suspect was approached by an employee, the suspect refused to put back all items and left the store. CCN: 24117634
  • On Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. Once inside, the suspect attempted to pay for her items. When the transaction failed, the suspect took the items and fled the location on foot. CCN: 24116863

 

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

