Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,704 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Suspects in a Credit Card Fraud Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a credit card fraud offense.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers responded for a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the victim reported that two suspects gained access to their residence and stole property. The victim’s credit card was later used at an establishment.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119384

###

You just read:

MPD Searching for Suspects in a Credit Card Fraud Offense

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more