MPD Searching for Suspects in a Credit Card Fraud Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a credit card fraud offense.

On Sunday, August 4, 2024, at approximately 10:21 a.m., officers responded for a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the victim reported that two suspects gained access to their residence and stole property. The victim’s credit card was later used at an establishment.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24119384

