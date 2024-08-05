MPD Seeks a Suspect Northwest Burglary Two Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help to locate a suspect in a Burglary Two offense in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 3:24 a.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 5400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspect took a cash register and liquor then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/4r9bc8l7STo

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24113200

###