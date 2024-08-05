MPD Searching for a Suspect in an Armed Carjacking in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Southeast.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at 3:57 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 400 block of Chaplin Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s keys. The victim complied and a suspect took the victim’s vehicle keys and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24109640

###