*Updated* MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at approximately 2:39 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 800 block of G Street, Northwest, asking for a cigarette and money. The victim attempted to walk away. The suspect, armed with a metal pipe, assaulted the victim then took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene. The victim was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for non-life-threatening injuries.


The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24117026

###

*Updated* MPD Searching for Suspect in Northwest Armed Robbery

