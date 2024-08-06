FEMA To Visit Additional County to Assist Flooding Survivors

Monona County has been added to the recent flooding declaration of June 16 to July 23.

FEMA teams will begin visiting neighborhoods in the additional county to help survivors of record flooding in northwest Iowa.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams work in coordination with state and county emergency management.

FEMA can provide money to eligible applicants for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

The teams help survivors apply with FEMA and address immediate and emerging needs. They also provide application status updates and referrals to community resources.

FEMA staff can easily be identified by their federal photo identification and FEMA clothing. Residents are encouraged to ask for official photo ID before providing personal information.

How to Apply with FEMA

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Call FEMA directly at 800-621-FEMA (3362)

Download and use the FEMA app

FEMA works with every household on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).