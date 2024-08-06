Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,711 in the last 365 days.

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  TSS, Inc. (OTC: TSSI), a data center services company integrating high-performance computing infrastructure and software and providing related data center services, will report financial results for its second quarter 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:00 p.m. eastern time that day.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 toll free from the U.S. or Canada. Other international callers may access the call at 1-(646) 307-1963. The event ID number is 1261274. Investors may also access a live audio webcast of this conference call and replay the call for one year following the webcast, at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2294/51043. Please allow approximately four hours following completion of the call for the recorded webcast to be available. A link to this recorded webcast will also be provided on our website at https://tss-inc.ir.rdgfilings.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS’s reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. www.tssiusa.com

# # #



Company Contact:    
Danny Chism   
Chief Financial Officer  
TSS, Inc.   
Phone: (512) 310-1000
                                        

Primary Logo

You just read:

TSS, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2024

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more