Valisa Ward’s Book - Releases Today – 'Raising War Against Bullying. My Brother’s Keeper: We’re Stronger Together'

Ward

CINCINNATI, OHIO, USA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valisa Ward is excited to announce the release of “My Brother’s Keeper,” a compelling new novel highlighting the impact of bullying on children. This poignant and inspiring story discovers the transformative power of education and the harsh realities of bullying that can challenge the enduring strength of the human spirit.

“My Brother’s Keeper” highlights the importance of education, family support, and the drive to achieve one’s dreams against all odds. It follows the journey of Princey Smith and Jessica Kirsey as they navigate their way through challenging environments and strive to overcome adversity.

“My Brother’s Keeper: We’re Stronger Together” is designed for children and adults to read and understand the challenges looming in society. “My Brother’s Keeper” is a heart-wrenching exploration of the emotional toll of bullying and the critical need for empathy and understanding in our communities. It sheds light on the contrasting experiences of students from different backgrounds and the profound impact that both supportive and hostile environments can have on young lives.

This book is a call to action for all of us to be more compassionate and raise our voices, speak out, and raise war against bullying behavior. Because when we join together and stand, our message becomes loud and clear: “I am my Brother’s Keeper

Valisa Ward, an ordained minister and certified Life Coach with a background in social work, is known for her ability to capture the essence of human experiences and societal issues. With a background in education and social work, Valisa brings a unique perspective to her writing, blending empathy and advocacy to create stories that resonate deeply with readers.

“My Brother’s Keeper: We’re Stronger Together” is available now at major bookstores and online retailers.

https://a.co/d/8fNSslN

Valisa Ward
Hemingway Publishers
+1 4109005659
email us here

