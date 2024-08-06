Flextank Helps La Mesa Vineyards Sweep Gold Medals At Three Prestigious California Wine Competitions

Flextanks help wineries increase capacity, and reduce costs. Flextanks deliver controllable, stackable, sustainable production via adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. Flextanks are the most popular Winery production and storage vessels available. Flextanks deliver optimized process control and help Winemakers focus on creating award-winning beverages. Flextanks deliver improved beverage making efficiency, cost savings, sustainability and margins.

La Mesa Vineyards uses Flextank vessels to capture multiple gold medals and create top small-batch artisan-style wines of exceptional quality.

Many craft beverage makers need to reduce overhead costs and increase production. Flextank helps wineries reduce their current expenses, increase labor efficiency and margins, and expand operations.” — Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flextank, the leader in advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks for wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage, today announced one of the company’s premier Flextank customers, La Mesa Vineyards, recently swept prestigious industry wine awards in three separate competitions.

The Amador County, Calif.-based La Mesa Vineyards received several Gold, Double Gold and Best-in-Class awards at the respected 2024 Peninsula Underground "Under the Radar" California wine competition, 2024 Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, and at the 2024 California State Fair competition.

Competition is Fierce. Flextank Helps Deliver Award-Winning Results.

With nearly 5,000 wineries in California, the competition for consumer preferences and loyalty is fierce. Winemakers must rely on steady, solid methods and vessels in their creation of an awarded, and highly demanded beverage from the simplicity of a small fruit.

For La Mesa Vineyards, the Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks were an essential element in the creation of their award-winning wines in all processes: from crush to fermentation to bottling.

In the 2024 Peninsula Underground "Under the Radar" California wine competition, La Mesa’s award-winning wines included: La Mesa 2023 Muscat Canelli: Double Gold, Best Muscat; La Mesa 2023Chardonnay: Double Gold, Best Chardonnay; La Mesa 2022 Soleil: Gold, Best Value; and La Mesa 2022 Zinfandel: Gold, Best Zinfandel.

La Mesa Vineyards also won two major awards at the 2024 Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition. At 96 points, the La Mesa 2023 Chardonnay received the highest score among all 2,500+ wines entered in the competition, receiving both a Double Gold and a Best of Class award.

Also, La Mesa Vineyards was decorated with two major awards at the 2024 California State Fair:

The La Mesa 2020 Primitivo received Double Gold, with 99 points, "Best of California"; and the La Mesa 2020 Barbera received Gold, with 95 points.

Previously, La Mesa Vineyards won Gold Medals at the largest competition in North America, the 2024 San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. La Mesa took the Double Gold on its 2020 Tierra GSM, and Gold on its 2020 Primitivo, and 2021 Syrah and Mourvedre wines.

"As a relatively new winery to Amador County, we're entering our wines in the big California wine competitions for the very first time,” said La Mesa Vineyards owner-winemaker, Côme Laguë. “All the early work we have done to research clones, innovations in winemaking techniques, and using our Flextank technology are paying off. We've benefited from encouragement from our family and friends during years marked by drought, wildfires, frost events, lockdowns and generally tough business conditions. So, it's gratifying to emerge from all that, placing among the very best in the state by an expert panel of judges."

Flextank Helps Wineries Increase Efficiency, Production and Revenue

Flextank vessels are individually designed to have an adjustable oxygen-permeable surface area-to-volume ratio and related wall thickness and configuration. These superior qualities make Flextanks ideal for craft beverage production – from stem to glass.

Flextanks are also engineered to provide higher production capability in less space and produce efficient, controllable, stackable, sustainable production. This production efficiency helps craft beverage makers boost the capacity of their barrel rooms, reduce bottle costs and increase revenue.

“Many craft beverage makers are in a tight bind now. They need to both reduce overhead costs and increase production,” said Jon Smalley, Flextank CEO. “Flextank helps craft wineries assess and thereby reduce their current expenses, increase their ROI, better utilize their space, increase labor efficiency, expand operations, and increase margins.”

Wineries, Cideries and Craft Beverage Makers Can Calculate Benefits

Flextank also provides Craft Beverage Makers a convenient way to assess production costs, estimate efficiency, map out how to expand capacity, improve output and revenue, and send the results directly to their email – via a free Production and Operational Expense (OpEx) Calculator. The Real-time Revenue and Operational Expense Calculator is available HERE (https://flextank.com/send-my-barrel-calculation-results/).

About La Mesa Vineyards

La Mesa Vineyards was founded in 2011, in the higher altitude and granitic red soil of Amador County’s Shenandoah Valley. The winery focuses on creating small-batch artisan style wines of exceptional quality. For more information, visit the La Mesa Vineyards website at https://lamesavineyards.com/.

About Flextank

Flextank advanced oxygen-permeable polyethylene tanks and hoppers are the leading wine, cider, spirits and craft beverage fermentation and storage solutions available worldwide. Flextanks help beverage makers have affordable, efficient production. More than 4000 craft beverage production operations worldwide rely on Flextank for efficient, controllable, sustainable production. To learn more about Flextank and its products, visit: www.flextank.com. Phone +1-360-450-2694.

Flextanks Help Craft Beverage Makers Win Awards, Create Top Beverages, Increase Revenue.