Safety prioritized as water begins to overflow Chilcotin River landslide

CANADA, August 5 - Water has begun to overflow the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River near Farwell Canyon.

A BC Emergency alert has been issued to cellphones, radio and television to advise people in the area on or along the riverbanks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River to the Gang Ranch Road bridge to evacuate immediately due to flooding and debris flow. People unable to evacuate themselves should call 911.

People also need to stay off the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers and away from riverbanks due to the risk of fast-moving water and debris. Even if the water elevation in an area may be similar to freshet (spring flooding) levels, the water will react differently, with greater momentum and force, than a gradual increase in water levels.

Teams are on site assessing the movement of the landslide and the Province will provide a further update later today.

Additional BC Emergency alerts will be issued to people downstream on and along the Fraser River as peak flows progress. People must follow the instructions noted in the alert. Real-time water-level monitoring information is publicly available through the Water Survey of Canada: https://wateroffice.ec.gc.ca/

People in communities along the Chilcotin and Fraser rivers should stay up to date with their local government or First Nation regarding evacuation alerts, orders and routes to safety. This information is also amplified here: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/

For information about road conditions, visit: https://drivebc.ca/

For imagery, data and other information about the Chilcotin River landslide, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/landslide