J & J Snack Foods Reports Record Fiscal Third Quarter Revenue of $440.0 Million

Gross Margin of 33.6% Leads to Net Earnings of $36.3 Million, and EPS of $1.87 and Adjusted EPS of $1.98

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended June 29, 2024.

    Third Quarter
Actuals $ vs. LY % vs. LY
Net Sales $440.0M $14.2M 3.3%
Operating Income $50.1M $1.8M 3.8%
Net Earnings $36.3M $1.3M 3.8%
Earnings per Diluted Share $1.87 $0.06 3.3%
       
Adjusted Operating Income $53.1M $2.0M 3.9%
Adjusted EBITDA $70.9M $4.2M 6.3%
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $1.98 $0.06 3.1%

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Dan Fachner, J&J Snack Foods Chairman, President, and CEO, commented, “J&J Snack Foods delivered excellent third quarter financial results, including the second-highest quarterly net sales performance in our Company’s history and record quarterly earnings per diluted share. Top-line growth was driven by higher volumes across most of our core products and brands, as well as strong new business performance in our Food Service and Retail segments, partially offset by temporary challenges in the theater channel. Our continued success in improving operating efficiencies led to a healthy 33.6% gross margin, flat versus the prior year, despite a less favorable sales mix. This resulted in adjusted operating income growth of 3.9% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 6.3%, building on our solid momentum from the first two quarters of our fiscal year.

“Food Service sales increased 3.7%, led by strong growth in handhelds, frozen novelties and bakery. Retail sales increased 12.4% largely reflecting strong sales of handhelds, frozen novelties and soft pretzels, partially offset by a single-digit decline in biscuits. We experienced healthy demand across our frozen novelties, including Luigi’s, Icee and Dogsters, as well as continued strong performance for Superpretzel-branded products, including Bavarian sticks. As we had anticipated, the effect of the 2023 actors strike on this summer’s film slate resulted in a significant year-over-year decline in movie theater attendance, impacting fiscal third quarter sales of frozen beverages, soft pretzels and churros. Despite these challenges, the depth and breadth of our customer channel combined with the success of our marketing and sales strategies enabled us to deliver record third quarter net sales.

“For example, the recent churros launch with one of the three largest QSR customers continues to exceed our expectations and helped partially offset softer churros sales in the theater and club channels during the quarter. Dippin Dots net sales also increased 5.3% and were less impacted by these challenges given the diverse customer base and improving trends in outdoor amusement. We are actively rolling out Dippin Dots at AMC, Cinemark and Marcus Theaters and expect to complete this process over the next three months. With a much stronger film slate in the back half of 2024 and into 2025, we remain excited about the growth opportunity of Dippin Dots in this channel and expect sales of our other products to improve as attendance trends recover to more normalized levels.

“In summary, we are executing our strategy, driving record sales and leveraging expenses to grow profits faster than sales. While we expect our 2024 fiscal fourth quarter results to be impacted by one less sales week versus the comparable prior year period, it is clear that our strategies to maximize sales across our customer channels and improve operating efficiencies are working. Looking ahead, we have a strong portfolio of beloved products and brands, with tremendous growth opportunities ahead of us. Our robust balance sheet and liquidity position, combined with a world-class team gives us confidence in our plans and ability to deliver long-term value to our employees, partners, and shareholders.”

Third Quarter Highlights
Net sales increased 3.3% to $440.0 million in Q3 of fiscal 2024, compared to Q3 of fiscal 2023.

Key highlights include:

  • Food Service segment sales increased 3.7% to $264.4 million versus Q3 ’23.
  • Retail segment sales increased 12.4% to $68.7 million versus Q3 ’23.
  • Frozen Beverage segment sales declined 2.6% to 106.8 million versus Q3 ’23.
  • Frozen Novelties, including Dippin Dots, Handhelds and Bakery in Food Service; Soft Pretzels, Handhelds and Frozen Novelties in Retail all delivered sales increases in the quarter. This was partially offset by softer sales of Soft Pretzels and Churros in Food Service; a decline in Biscuit sales in Retail and declines in Beverage, Maintenance and Machine revenue in Frozen Beverages.
  • Dippin’ Dots sales increased 5.3%, compared to Q3 ’23.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 33.6% in Q3 ’24, flat versus Q3 ’23, reflecting the positive impact from improved product and pricing mix along with ongoing productivity improvements. Across our portfolio of raw materials, we saw net low-mid single-digit inflationary increases, with the net increase primarily driven by increases in the cost of cocoa/chocolate, and to a lesser extent, increases in the cost of sugar/sweeteners. Those increases were somewhat offset by deflationary trends seen in flour, cheese and dairy, mixes, and eggs. Pricing adjustments and contractual cost true-ups helped minimize the majority of the impact of the net inflationary increases in costs of raw materials on our gross margins in the quarter.  

Total operating expenses of $97.7 million represented 22.2% of sales for the quarter, flat compared to Q3 ’23.

  • Distribution costs of $45.1 million represented 10.2% of sales in the quarter, versus 10.4% in the prior year period, as investments in improving our supply chain network continue to drive expenses savings and distribution efficiencies.
  • Marketing and selling expenses of $32.6 million represented 7.4% of sales, flat versus the prior year period and continue to drive innovation, promote our brands and launch new selling opportunities.
  • Administrative expenses of $19.9 million represented 4.5% of sales in Q3 ’24, compared to 4.4% in Q3 ’23.

Adjusted operating income was $53.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to $51.1 million in the prior year period, with the increase driven by sales growth, strong gross margins and added operational efficiencies. This led to net earnings in Q3 ’24 of $36.3 million, favorably comparing to $35.0 million in Q3 ’23. Our effective tax rate was 27.9% in Q3 ’24.        

Food Service Segment Third Quarter Highlights

  • Q3 ’24 food service sales totaled $264.4 million, or an increase of 3.7%, compared to Q3 ’23 sales of $255.0 million.
  • Churros sales were relatively flat, down 0.7% to $30.3 million reflecting lower theater and club channel sales, partially offset by new business growth with a major QSR customer. Bakery and Frozen Novelties sales increased by 6.8% and 9.1%, respectively, driven by unit volume growth in cookies and a 5.3% increase in Dippin’ Dots sales. Growth across the segment also reflected a 25.3% increase in Handheld sales. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in Soft Pretzel of 6.3% driven primarily by soft theater sales.
  • Sales of new products and added placement with new customers totaled approximately $6.4 million, driven primarily by the addition of churros to the menu of a major QSR customer.
  • Q3 ’24 operating income decreased 2.6% to $20.2 million, versus the prior year period with the decrease primarily driven by a slight change in product mix.

Retail Segment Third Quarter Highlights

  • Q23’24 retail sales totaled $68.7 million, or an increase of 12.4%, compared to Q3 ’23.
  • Handheld sales grew by 69.9% driven by expanded placement of product with a major mass merchant. Frozen Novelties sales increased 10.9% led by growth of Dogsters and Icee novelties, as well as higher shipments as customers build inventory for the peak spring and summer seasons. Soft Pretzel sales increased 8.2% led by our continued expansion of Superpretzel products in retail, while Biscuit sales decreased 5.8% in the quarter.
  • New product innovation and incremental distribution contributed approximately $3.1 million in the quarter driven primarily by the growth of Superpretzel Bavarian sticks into the Retail segment.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million versus the prior year period driven by sales growth, product mix and higher gross margins.

Frozen Beverages Segment Third Quarter Highlights      

  • Frozen beverages segment sales totaled $106.8 million, a 2.6% decrease compared to a record Q3 ’23.
  • Beverage sales were down 1.1%, or $0.8 million below Q3’23 led by weakness across the theater channel as the industry recovers from the impacts of last years actors strike which led to fewer strong releases and lower attendance. The theater industry expects significant improvement in the back half of the calendar year and next year as the schedule of new releases is much stronger.
  • Repair and Maintenance revenues declined 1.6%, versus the prior year period reflecting weaker maintenance call volumes, while Machine sales were down 15.4% in the quarter as a result of lapping a significant QSR rollout last year.   Machine sales exceeded our internal plans for the quarter.
  • Q3 ’24 operating income decreased 5.5% to $22.1 million for the quarter, compared to a Q3 ’23 operating income of $23.3 million, driven by weaker top-line sales and mix impacts on gross margin.

Conference Call
J & J Snack Foods Corp. will host a conference call to discuss results and business outlook on August 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Conference call participants should register by clicking on this Registration Link to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors homepage at https://www.jjsnack.com/investors/.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, revenue growth and profit levels, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitation, our statements, and expectations regarding any current or future recovery in our industry (or the industries of our customers) and the future impact of our operational efficiency projects. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and readers must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations of management. We do not undertake a duty to update such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include consumer spending, price competition, acceptance of new products, the pricing and availability of raw materials, transportation costs, changes in the competitive marketplace the uncertainty and ultimate economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or similar health outbreaks, and other risks identified in our annual report on Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these factors are outside of the Company’s control.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: income taxes (benefit); investment income; interest expense; depreciation and amortization; share-based compensation expense; net (gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets; impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs.

Adjusted Operating Income consists of operating income adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustments, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share consists of net earnings adjusted to exclude: impairment charges, restructuring costs, merger and acquisition costs, acquisition related amortization expenses and inventory adjustment, strategic business transformation costs, and integration costs. For purposes of comparability, the income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments is determined using statutory tax rates.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures; Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flow of the company. Pursuant to applicable reporting requirements, the company has provided reconciliations below of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented within the Company's earnings release are not indicators of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to the applicable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur income, expenses, gains and losses, similar to the adjustments in this press release. Our presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. We compensate for these limitations by providing equal prominence to our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only as supplemental presentations.

The non-GAAP measures presented are utilized by management to evaluate the Company's business performance and profitability by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. The Company believes that these measures provide additional clarity for investors by excluding specific income, expenses, gains, and losses, in an effort to show comparable business operating results for the periods presented. Similarly, Management believes these adjusted measures are useful performance measures because certain items included in the calculations may either mask or exaggerate trends in the Company’s ongoing operating performance. See the reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Investor Contact:
Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, or Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
(212) 835-8500
jjsf@jcir.com

   
   
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS  
(Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                   
    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    June 29,   June 24,   June 29,   June 24,  
      2024       2023       2024       2023    
                   
Net sales   $ 439,957     $ 425,769     $ 1,147,999     $ 1,114,966    
                   
Cost of goods sold     292,191       282,887       797,405       790,845    
Gross profit     147,766       142,882       350,594       324,121    
                   
Operating expenses                  
Marketing     32,598       31,308       87,720       79,024    
Distribution     45,074       44,485       129,626       124,722    
Administrative     19,880       18,740       56,600       53,050    
Other general expense     98       55       (1,055 )     (490 )  
Total operating expenses     97,650       94,588       272,891       256,306    
                   
Operating income     50,116       48,294       77,703       67,815    
                   
Other income (expense)                  
Investment income     783       633       2,265       1,719    
Interest expense     (543 )     (1,314 )     (1,532 )     (3,697 )  
                   
Earnings before income taxes     50,356       47,613       78,436       65,837    
                   
Income tax expense     14,057       12,632       21,526       17,352    
                   
NET EARNINGS   $ 36,299     $ 34,981     $ 56,910     $ 48,485    
                   
Earnings per diluted share   $ 1.87     $ 1.81     $ 2.93     $ 2.51    
                   
Weighted average number of diluted shares     19,456       19,327       19,423       19,299    
                   
Earnings per basic share   $ 1.87     $ 1.82     $ 2.94     $ 2.52    
                   
Weighted average number of basic shares     19,396       19,257       19,373       19,239    
                   


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(in thousands, except share amounts)  
           
    June 29,      
      2024     September 30,  
    (unaudited)     2023    
Assets          
Current assets          
  Cash and cash equivalents   $ 64,047     $ 49,581    
  Accounts receivable, net     208,665       198,129    
  Inventories     179,696       171,539    
  Prepaid expenses and other     8,736       10,963    
     Total current assets     461,144       430,212    
           
Property, plant and equipment, at cost          
  Land     3,684       3,684    
  Buildings     54,996       45,538    
  Plant machinery and equipment     471,235       445,299    
  Marketing equipment     313,103       296,482    
  Transportation equipment     15,737       14,367    
  Office equipment     48,454       47,393    
  Improvements     67,565       51,319    
  Construction in progress     28,986       56,116    
     Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost     1,003,760       960,198    
  Less accumulated depreciation and amortization     609,601       574,295    
     Property, plant and equipment, net     394,159       385,903    
           
Other assets          
  Goodwill     185,070       185,070    
  Other intangible assets, net     184,203       183,529    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets     152,712       88,868    
  Other     3,387       3,654    
     Total other assets     525,372       461,121    
Total Assets   $ 1,380,675     $ 1,277,236    
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Current Liabilities          
  Current finance lease liabilities   $ 221     $ 201    
  Accounts payable     108,642       90,758    
  Accrued insurance liability     18,084       15,743    
  Accrued liabilities     20,956       14,214    
  Current operating lease liabilities     19,104       16,478    
  Accrued compensation expense     21,919       23,341    
  Dividends payable     14,264       14,209    
     Total current liabilities     203,190       174,944    
           
Long-term debt     12,000       27,000    
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities     441       600    
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     140,724       77,631    
Deferred income taxes     81,652       81,310    
Other long-term liabilities     4,752       4,233    
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued     -       -    
Common stock, no par value; authorized, 50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 19,408,000 and 19,332,000 respectively     129,054       114,556    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (12,429 )     (10,166 )  
Retained Earnings     821,291       807,128    
     Total stockholders' equity     937,916       911,518    
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,380,675     $ 1,277,236    
           



J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS  
(Unaudited) (in thousands)  
           
    Nine months ended  
    June 29,   June 24,  
      2024       2023    
Operating activities:          
  Net earnings   $ 56,910     $ 48,485    
  Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities          
    Depreciation of fixed assets     47,141       41,319    
    Amortization of intangibles and deferred costs     5,244       5,065    
    (Gain) from disposals of property & equipment     (23 )     (255 )  
    Share-based compensation     4,841       3,935    
    Deferred income taxes     310       (937 )  
    (Gain) on marketable securities     -       (105 )  
    Other     268       (237 )  
    Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from purchase of companies          
       (Increase) in accounts receivable     (10,949 )     (7,680 )  
       (Increase) decrease in inventories     (7,264 )     4,875    
       Decrease in prepaid expenses     2,187       8,487    
       Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities     28,081       2,992    
    Net cash provided by operating activities     126,746       105,944    
           
Investing activities:          
  Payments for asset acquisitions     (7,014 )     -    
  Purchases of property, plant and equipment     (56,371 )     (76,472 )  
  Proceeds from redemption and sales of marketable securities     -       5,300    
  Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     484       774    
    Net cash (used in) investing activities     (62,901 )     (70,398 )  
           
Financing activities:          
  Proceeds from issuance of stock     9,657       6,289    
  Borrowings under credit facility     57,000       102,000    
  Repayment of borrowings under credit facility     (72,000 )     (74,000 )  
  Payments on finance lease obligations     (120 )     (150 )  
  Payment of cash dividend     (42,693 )     (40,389 )  
    Net cash (used in) financing activities     (48,156 )     (6,250 )  
           
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     (1,223 )     1,166    
           
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents     14,466       30,462    
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     49,581       35,181    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 64,047     $ 65,643    
           


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS  
(Unaudited) (in thousands)  
                   
    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    June 29,   June 24,   June 29,   June 24,  
      2024       2023       2024       2023    
           
Sales to external customers:                  
  Food Service                  
    Soft pretzels   $ 59,529     $ 63,527     $ 163,985     $ 171,242    
    Frozen novelties     51,701       47,410       100,464       95,782    
    Churros     30,269       30,470       89,155       81,147    
    Handhelds     21,300       17,003       62,851       60,884    
    Bakery     93,566       87,582       287,455       281,830    
    Other     8,081       8,988       19,135       20,673    
  Total Food Service   $ 264,446     $ 254,980     $ 723,045     $ 711,558    
                   
  Retail Supermarket                  
    Soft pretzels   $ 11,110     $ 10,269     $ 46,010     $ 40,767    
    Frozen novelties     46,210       41,684       82,747       80,423    
    Biscuits     4,839       5,135       18,078       18,906    
    Handhelds     7,562       4,452       20,266       11,443    
    Coupon redemption     (931 )     (385 )     (2,032 )     (936 )  
    Other     (67 )     (5 )     303       (20 )  
  Total Retail Supermarket   $ 68,723     $ 61,150     $ 165,372     $ 150,583    
                   
  Frozen Beverages                  
    Beverages   $ 72,092     $ 72,878     $ 158,708     $ 153,336    
    Repair and maintenance service     23,748       24,144       71,538       70,556    
    Machines revenue     9,769       11,554       26,879       26,817    
    Other     1,179       1,063       2,457       2,116    
  Total Frozen Beverages   $ 106,788     $ 109,639     $ 259,582     $ 252,825    
                   
Consolidated sales   $ 439,957     $ 425,769     $ 1,147,999     $ 1,114,966    
                   
Depreciation and amortization:                  
  Food Service   $ 12,130     $ 9,797     $ 33,976     $ 28,852    
  Retail Supermarket     396       540       1,448       1,423    
  Frozen Beverages     5,667       5,426       16,961       16,109    
Total depreciation and amortization   $ 18,193     $ 15,763     $ 52,385     $ 46,384    
                   
Operating Income:                  
  Food Service   $ 20,247     $ 20,786     $ 34,194     $ 32,306    
  Retail Supermarket     7,812       4,168       13,374       5,766    
  Frozen Beverages     22,057       23,340       30,135       29,743    
Total operating income   $ 50,116     $ 48,294     $ 77,703     $ 67,815    
                   
Capital expenditures:                  
  Food Service   $ 12,717     $ 20,015     $ 33,946     $ 58,621    
  Retail Supermarket     0       345       2       1,824    
  Frozen Beverages     7,028       6,988       22,423       16,027    
Total capital expenditures   $ 19,745     $ 27,348     $ 56,371     $ 76,472    
                   
Assets:                  
  Food Service   $ 991,815     $ 959,657     $ 991,815     $ 959,657    
  Retail Supermarket     36,719       12,327       36,719       12,327    
  Frozen Beverages     352,141       332,113       352,141       332,113    
Total assets   $ 1,380,675     $ 1,304,097     $ 1,380,675     $ 1,304,097    
                   



                          J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
                             NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES  
                        (Unaudited) (in thousands)  
                   
    Three months ended   Nine months ended  
    June 29,   June 24,   June 29,   June 24,  
      2024       2023       2024       2023    
                   
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA                  
                   
Net Earnings   $ 36,299     $ 34,981     $ 56,910     $ 48,485    
    Income Taxes     14,057       12,632       21,526       17,352    
    Investment Income     (783 )     (633 )     (2,265 )     (1,719 )  
    Interest Expense     543       1,314       1,532       3,697    
    Depreciation and Amortization     18,193       15,763       52,385       46,384    
    Share-Based Compensation     1,634       1,383       4,842       3,935    
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     295       951       4,848       951    
    Net (Gain) Loss on Sale or Disposal of Assets     (6 )     99       (23 )     (255 )  
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     183       -       183       -    
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     250       -       250        
    Integration Costs     205       153       205       570    
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 70,870     $ 66,643     $ 140,393     $ 119,400    
                   
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income                  
                   
Operating Income     50,116       48,294       77,703       67,815    
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     295       951       4,848       951    
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     2,012       1,679       5,244       5,037    
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     183       -       183       -    
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     250       -       250       -    
    Integration Costs     205       153       205       570    
Adjusted Operating Income   $ 53,061     $ 51,077     $ 88,433     $ 74,373    
                   
                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share                  
                   
Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 1.87     $ 1.81     $ 2.93     $ 2.51    
    Strategic Business Transformation Costs (2)     0.02       0.05       0.25       0.05    
    Acquisition Related Amortization Expenses     0.10       0.09       0.27       0.26    
    Acquisition Related Inventory Adjustment     0.01       -       0.01       -    
    Merger and Acquisition Costs     0.01       -       0.01       -    
    Integration Costs     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.03    
                   
    Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments (1)     (0.04 )     (0.04 )     (0.15 )     (0.09 )  
                   
Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share   $ 1.98     $ 1.92     $ 3.33     $ 2.76    
                   
(1) Income taxes associated with pre-tax adjustments determined using statutory tax rates
  
(2) Strategic business transformation costs are start-up costs related to our regional distribution center supply chain transformation.      
                   



