Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,045 in the last 365 days.

Longeveron® to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2024

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage regenerative medicine biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a business update on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 after the U.S. financial markets close. The Company will host a conference call and webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:
   
Conference Call Number: 1.877.407.0789
Conference ID: 13747923
Call me™ Feature: Click Here
Webcast: Click Here
   

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website following the conference.

About Longeveron Inc.
Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), and Aging-related Frailty. Lomecel-BTM development programs have received five distinct and important FDA designations: for the HLHS program - Orphan Drug designation, Fast Track designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease designation; and, for the AD program - Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation. For more information, visit www.longeveron.com or follow Longeveron on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Investor Contact:
Derek Cole
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
derek.cole@iradvisory.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Longeveron® to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 14, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more