Community Concierge Services - Austin Launches New Composting Services to Enhance Environmental Responsibility

Community Concierge Services - Austin proudly announces its new valet composting service, designed to help facilities meet new regulations and promote environmental responsibility.

Austin, TX, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting October 1, 2024, the City of Austin will require commercial composting collection at all multifamily properties. The city council approved the Universal Recycling Ordinance (URO) amendment on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The URO supports Austin’s zero waste goal as it mandates that commercial business owners and multifamily properties access recycling and that food-permitted businesses ensure that all employees keep organic materials out of landfills. Violations of this yearly responsibility will result in a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by fines up to $2,000 per day, per offense.

All multifamily properties with five or more houses, such as apartments, condominiums, dorms, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes, must provide their residents and employees with access to commercial composting services. Thus, these properties must accept food scraps, food-soiled paper products, and other BMI-certified composting products.

Community Concierge Services - Austin proudly announces its valet composting services to help facilities meet multi-family composting regulations as of October 1, 2024. This new service promotes environmental responsibility by offering a convenient and seamless way to compost organic waste, reducing landfill waste.

To meet the updated URO requirements for composting, all multifamily properties must offer composting capacity equal to one gallon per unit, calculate capacity needs with the multifamily composting calculator, and allow enough capacity and locations for residents to avoid overflow. The properties must also ensure composting is collected weekly and taken to a composting facility; work with a chosen composting hauler to determine appropriate sizes/amounts of bins for the property.

Beyond that, all multifamily properties must educate their residents when they ask what can be composted? This reduces the risks of composting contamination and empowers them to adopt eco-friendly practices (where and how to compost) for the betterment of the community.

Additionally, if multifamily properties provide landfill trash and recycling containers in common areas (community lounges, cafeterias, gyms, etc), composting containers must be placed in the same space. They must be labeled with the type of waste stream and accepted materials in at least two (English and Spanish) or more languages.

Community Concierge Services - Austin will provide doorstep services to ensure residents comply with the newly required program, diverting food waste, nourishing the soil, creating local jobs, and building healthier food systems for future generations.

The valet composting services offer one/two/three-day collection options, reduce/eliminate contamination, control compost flow, and maintain clean breezeways. From this, multifamily properties can enjoy proper composting bins and custom solutions based on their needs.

About Community Concierge Services - Austin

Community Concierge Services - Austin provides exceptional valet trash and maintenance services to the multifamily industry. The team prioritizes communication, client service, and community for clean spaces, health, safety, and prosperity. Their services include valet trash, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, dryer vent cleaning, and valet composting.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Community Concierge Services - Austin

Contact Person: Matt Gladen

Phone: 800-742-9176



City: Austin

State: TX



Country: USA

Website: https://go-ccs.com/valet-composting-services-austin-tx/

