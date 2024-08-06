Submit Release
CRE-Finance Announces the Release of the CRE-Finance Client Portal for Brokers

This powerful digital platform serves a broker's business needs at every touchpoint of the loan lifecycle.

NJ, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRE-Finance, a premier nationwide lender for real estate investments, is proud to announce the launch of its new CRE-Finance Client Portal for brokers. This powerful digital platform serves a broker's business needs at every touchpoint of the loan lifecycle. It ensures borrowers get the fastest funding, simple insurance options, appraisal options, and other exclusive benefits. It will ensure the success of every broker’s deal and help grow their private lending business.

“This is a game changer for all brokers in the lending space to real estate investors,” says Todd Tretsky, Managing Partner. “A broker would have to pay thousands of dollars to build this type of technology suite but doesn’t have to since we built it for them”

The CRE-Finance Client Portal helps to scale a broker’s origination business easily. Brokers find the deals they want to fund, and the platform handles the rest. This powerful digital platform allows pricing and submission of deals in a safe and secure web or mobile app. It offers preliminary term sheets instantly by pricing deals automatically giving clients instantaneous responses. The portal’s bridge and rental prices are easy-to-use tools that provide a competitive advantage of speed and convenience when a broker needs to win a deal.

Processing and closing to servicing loans, the CRE-Finance complete platform massively increases business operations capacity, enabling brokers to become a lending force. CRE-Finance’s platform takes these on and more, instantly turning your business into a nationwide loan funding machine.

Todd Tretsky
CRE-Finance
+1 212-257-7305
tt@cre-finance.com

