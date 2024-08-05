FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, August 2, 2024

AUGUSTA — The deadline for unenrolled candidates for president to turn in a sufficient number of signatures to be on the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election ballot was 5 p.m. yesterday. As of that deadline, the following unenrolled Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates have submitted the required 4,000 signatures from Maine voters:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Cornel West and Melina Abdullah

Under Maine law, a challenge to the validity of unenrolled presidential candidate petitions may be filed by any registered Maine voter before 5 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2024.

