Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant AwardsJul31

Idaho Travel Council Announces Annual Grant Awards

Over $9.8 Million Awarded for Tourism Promotion

BOISE, Idaho (August 1, 2024) During its meeting held in Sandpoint this week, the Idaho Travel Council (ITC) granted $9,868,470 in tourism marketing funding to non-profit organizations through the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.

Eligible award recipients include non-profit local and regional tourism development organizations such as chambers of commerce, convention and visitor bureaus, and regional travel organizations. Grant recipients use their awarded grant dollars to promote cities, towns, and regions of the state as travel destinations. Program elements are varied, but often include print and digital advertising, videography, brochures, attendance at travel shows, public relations, industry research, and the creation of websites.

“Idaho’s tourism industry achieved another record year thanks to our travel partners and team members,” said Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey, “The funds for new tourism marketing and regional grants will be used to expand awareness of Idaho as a spectacular travel destination and positively impact our communities and businesses across our state.”

This year’s grant award recipients are:

Idaho Travel Council Grant Awards 2024 Applicant Amount Awarded REGION 1 North Idaho Tourism Alliance (NITA) $ 234,000.00 Coeur d’Alene Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) $ 1,260,500.00 Post Falls Chamber of Commerce $ 124,305.00 Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce $ 235,600.00 REGION 2 Visit Lewis Clark Valley $ 165,000.00 North Central Idaho Travel Assoc (NCITA) $ 71,122.46 Moscow Chamber of Commerce $ 165,000.00 REGION 3 Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce DBA Visit Boise $ 1,680,000.00 Nampa Chamber of Commerce $ 162,000.00 McCall Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau $ 480,000.00 Southwest Idaho Travel Assoc (SWITA) $ 1,078,000.00 REGION 4 Application Re-Opened – Decision Pending Application Review and Scoring $ 0 REGION 5 Southeast Idaho High Country Tourism $ 355,750.00 Greater Pocatello Convention & Visitors Bureau $ 329,570.00 Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitor Bureau $ 105,000.00 REGION 6 Yellowstone Teton Territory (YTT) $ 1,728,840.72 REGION 7 Hailey Chamber of Commerce Inc $ 215,000.00 Lemhi County Economic Development Assoc (LCEDA) $ 41,000.00 Stanley-Sawtooth Chamber of Commerce $ 162,103.11 Challis Chamber of Commerce $ 25,000.00 Sun Valley Marketing Alliance Inc $ 450,000.00 MULTI-REGION Idaho Ski Areas Assoc (ISAA) $ 252,709.30 Idaho Outfitters & Guides Assoc (IOGA) $ 213,775.65 Idaho Lodging & Restaurant Assoc (ILRA) $ 91,360.98 TOTAL 2024 ITC GRANT AWARDS $ 9,868,470.00

Idaho Tourism activities are funded by a 2% tax paid by travelers and collected by the state’s hotel, motel, vacation rental, and private campground owners. Forty-five percent of the funds collected are used for statewide programs targeted at domestic and international travelers, tour operators, travel agents, travel journalists, and content creators. Another 45% is distributed back to communities through the grant program awarded by the ITC Council annually in July. If no eligible applicants apply for a region, then the ITC Council has the right to reopen applications as needed. The remaining 10% is used for the administration of the Tourism office.

Total lodging tax collections for the fiscal year 2024 reached $21,778,515, reflecting a 2.4 percent increase over fiscal year 2023.

For more information on the ITC Grant program, click here.

For a history of the grant awards, click here.

For a list of Idaho Travel Council members, click here.

Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information, and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to visitidaho.org to plan your Idaho vacation.

