Church’s Texas Chicken® Gives Guests What They Want with New Rewards Program

500 Lucky Guests Will Win FREE Chicken for a Year Simply for Signing Up—More Rewards, More Chicken

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is launching its new rewards program, REAL REWARDS™. The REAL REWARDS program is a huge new benefit for guests that rewards them each time they make a purchase in-store, online or via the mobile app. And to kick things off, Church’s Texas Chicken will be giving away Free Chicken for a Year* to 500 lucky guests!



“Church’s Texas Chicken has been on a digital journey with the launch of our new mobile app, website, and now our new rewards program, REAL REWARDS,” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “Our recent growth is largely due to the loyalty of our incredible guests and we wanted to find a way to give back to them and thank them for their support.”

Free Chicken for a Year!

To celebrate the launch of Church’s Texas Chicken’s new REAL REWARDS loyalty program and improved mobile app, the brand will be giving 500 lucky winners free Church’s Texas Chicken for a year! To enter the “Church’s Texas Chicken Free Chicken for a Year” sweepstakes, guests simply need to sign up for REAL REWARDS on the new and improved app or online by September 4, 2024, and they will be automatically entered for the chance to win.

The winners will receive a reward deposit in their REAL REWARDS account for a free 2PC Leg & Thigh once per week for one year. Each reward will be valid for one week. Please see further details and sweepstakes rules HERE .

REAL REWARDS

With the REAL REWARDS program guests can earn points and redeem them during future visits for select menu items that can help feed the whole family, including the ability to redeem points for up to 16 pieces of chicken in one order. Guests simply need to sign up for the loyalty program and place their order. For each $1 a rewards member spends in-store, online or via the app, they will receive 10 points. All guests who sign up will receive a free chicken reward, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders on their first purchase as a rewards member.

As guests rack up their points, they can be redeemed for almost any Church’s favorite menu item including its legendary chicken, scrumptious sides, desserts and more!

Sides and Extras 250 points can be redeemed for a regular classic side, dessert or 22 oz drink

Real Meals (Chicken Only) 500 points can be redeemed for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders or Chicken Sandwich 750 points can be redeemed for a 3PC Leg & Thigh or 5PC Tenders

Real Meal Combos 1000 points can be redeemed for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders or Chicken Sandwich Real Meal Combo 1250 points can be redeemed for a 3PC Leg & Thigh or 5PC Tenders Real Meal Combo

For the Family (Chicken Only) 1500 points can be redeemed for 8PC Legs & Thighs 2000 points can be redeemed for 12PC Legs & Thighs 2500 points can be redeemed for 16PC Legs & Thighs



In addition, just for being a REAL REWARDS member, guests will receive the following free items and promotional discounts automatically loaded into their account for redemption:

Members will have their choice of free dessert, regular classic side or 22 oz drink with any purchase for their birthdays and sign up anniversaries

Throughout the year, members can expect surprise member-only rewards including day of the week deals and special access to new and test menu items

Refreshed Website and App

The REAL REWARDS program is part of the brand’s digital journey which has included a re-designed custom mobile app and online ordering experiences that make it even easier and more convenient for guests to order their favorite Church's items for pick up or delivery, earn and track points, and redeem rewards with just a few taps. All of the legendary Church's favorites at guests' fingertips with "All Flavor. No Wait™."

For images of the REAL REWARDS program and mobile app, please click HERE . For more information, visit www.churchs.com/rewards. You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and TikTok . More details on franchising opportunities are available at franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or franchise.texaschicken.com.

About Church’s Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and www.texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

*Must be US resident 18+ to enter (except a resident of FL or NY). Entry period runs from 8/11/24- 9/4/24. Sign up for the Church’s Real Rewards™ loyalty program in order to automatically gain entry to Sweepstakes. Signing up is free. (If you already signed up, you will automatically receive an entry.) Limit one entry per person. 500 winners will receive Free Chicken For a Year in the amount of 52 digital coupons for a 2PC Chicken redeemable weekly in the REAL REWARDS™ app. No purchase necessary to participate. Purchase does not improve chances of winning. Void in FL, NY, and where prohibited. For full Rules and Eligibility, please see: https://www.churchs.com/terms-of-use/ .