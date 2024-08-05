Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the 2024 Illinois State Fair

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, August 5 - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois State Fair invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 11, 2024. This annual event offers programs, music, and a resource fair. The event concludes with a parade led by Governor JB Pritzker, IDVA Director Terry Prince, along with veterans' organizations, JROTC teams, and IDVA staff. This year's theme is "Serving the Generations."





Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.





The schedule of events is as follows:





10:00 am - 2:00 pm JROTC Competition





11:00 am - .11:30 am Welcome to Veterans Day: Lincoln Stage





11:30 am.- 12:30 pm 144th Army Band of Performance





1:00 p.m.- 2:30 pm Entertainment





3:00 pm JROTC Award Ceremony





4:00 pm Veterans Day Parade



