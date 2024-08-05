Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,723 in the last 365 days.

Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the 2024 Illinois State Fair

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, August 5 - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs (IDVA), the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois State Fair invite veterans and their family members to enjoy a free day at the Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 11, 2024. This annual event offers programs, music, and a resource fair. The event concludes with a parade led by Governor JB Pritzker, IDVA Director Terry Prince, along with veterans' organizations, JROTC teams, and IDVA staff. This year's theme is "Serving the Generations."


Veterans and their families may present any form of military ID for free admission. Parking is not included.


The schedule of events is as follows:


10:00 am - 2:00 pm       JROTC Competition


11:00 am - .11:30 am    Welcome to Veterans Day: Lincoln Stage


11:30 am.- 12:30 pm    144th Army Band of Performance


1:00 p.m.- 2:30 pm       Entertainment


3:00 pm                        JROTC Award Ceremony


4:00 pm                        Veterans Day Parade


You just read:

Veterans and Gold Star Families Day at the 2024 Illinois State Fair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more