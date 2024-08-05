Convening of Global Experts to Discuss Expanding Clean Energy

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State will convene global experts to discuss the role of next generation clean energy technologies and strategies to accelerate renewable energy deployment while collectively supporting economic development in New York. The “Future Energy Economy Summit,” to be held on September 4-5, will convene relevant state agencies and authorities, global and federal leaders, power producers, technical experts, labor groups, environmental groups, business groups and other interested stakeholders. The summit will explore how next generation clean energy technologies can support the establishment and expansion of commercial and industrial enterprises, as well as how the state can accelerate the deployment of dispatchable emissions-free resources that will be needed to bolster its notable and ongoing efforts to scale renewable energy.

“As we continue to bring new manufacturing and economic opportunities to New York, we’re ensuring these businesses are aligned with our vision of a clean and renewable economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Supporting our historic investments in renewable energy, this summit will bring together the brightest minds to explore how we can accelerate our progress, what potential roles next generation technologies can play in stimulating economic growth and jobs throughout our state, and how New York’s innovation ecosystem can support these future industries.”

The Governor has appointed New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Board Chair, Richard Kauffman, to serve as chair of the summit with contributions from leadership and staff from NYSERDA, the Department of Public Service (DPS), Empire State Development (ESD), New York Power Authority (NYPA), Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Department of Health (DOH), Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and Department of Labor (DOL).

New York State anticipates major growth in electric demand in coming years driven by historic economic development projects and the increased adoption of electrification technologies in the building and transportation sectors. Building upon New York State's unprecedented and continued commitment to scaling up and accelerating renewable energy such as offshore wind, hydropower, solar and onshore wind statewide, a key component of the summit will be gathering further input on technologies including next generation geothermal, advanced nuclear, clean hydrogen, long duration energy storage, as well as other emerging technologies. The input received will inform State strategies in the use of these technologies to support economic development across the state and provide context for the Public Service Commission (Commission) proceeding that is investigating technologies that can help meet the 2040 zero-emissions electricity system target established through New York’s Climate Act.

NYSERDA and DPS staff are currently developing technology and economic studies of diverse generation technologies that could complement the state's wide scale deployment of renewable energy and play an expanded role in a decarbonizing economy. These studies will gather information and examine technologies ranging from small modular nuclear reactors to long-duration energy storage technologies to grid-forming inverters. The studies will complement the outputs from this summit and inform the State’s options for future generation including through the Commission’s proceeding.

This summit will address advancing key factors to develop these technologies’ supply chain investments in New York, workforce opportunities, and how these investments can be leveraged to support large load growth and low-carbon economic development across New York while benefiting disadvantaged communities. The summit will also inform the development of a blueprint to advance issues and considerations for the deployment of advanced nuclear power generation and potentially leverage federal funding programs, including but not limited to, nuclear planning grants.

Due to limited capacity for the event, those interested in attending the summit are encouraged to register here by Thursday, August 29, 2024. Credentialed media interested in attending the summit should register here.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Chair Richard Kauffman said, “I am honored to chair New York’s Future Energy Economy Summit. At the same time as New York State accelerates its commitments to solar and wind, we need to assess the role that emerging technologies can play in helping New York achieve a zero-emissions grid. This summit will help advance our climate goals. I thank our many experts, industry leaders, and partners for their participation at ensuring New York is well positioned in leading the clean energy transition.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Innovative thinking paired with the exploration of next generation technologies is the cornerstone to providing a path forward to grow our already-thriving clean energy economy. This summit will allow those from the public and private sectors to come together to share best practices, engage with experts, and provide critical feedback to state officials as we set the course of action for the state and the nation.”

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “The Future Energy Economy Summit will be an important tool to focus critical attention on clean energy and economic development. Congratulations to Governor Hochul for assembling this summit at this time.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York continues to plan and build for a sustainable future throughout the state. The Future Energy Economy Summit will foster greater collaboration between clean energy and economic development professionals, and explore the ways New York State can maximize the opportunities available for growth.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The New York Power Authority is pleased to bring its expertise to the Future Energy Economy Summit to collaborate with like-minded climate action colleagues to advance New York’s transition to a clean energy economy. We look forward to working with private and public partners to innovate and advance technologies that will result in continued progress toward New York’s zero by 40 target.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “New York State is advancing a wide range of programs, initiatives, partnerships, and investments to implement the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, achieve the Act’s required greenhouse gas emission reductions, and bolster development of renewable energy projects statewide. I applaud Governor Hochul for convening this summit to further inform and enhance the State’s sustained efforts to explore the latest clean energy technologies available and successfully transition New York from fossil fuels while prioritizing equity and helping build greener, healthier communities.”

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “The climate has changed, it is evident to everyone as we see more extreme weather and its impact to our health and wellness. The Department of Health plays a vital role, as climate change continues to have a direct impact on the health of our communities through extreme heat, storms, and air quality issues. We look forward to working with our partners to encourage renewable energies that will ultimately help protect the health of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “New York State’s commitment to a clean energy is about environmental stewardship and economic opportunity. By harnessing next-generation energy technologies, we advance our climate goals, create good-paying jobs, and build a resilient economy that benefits all New Yorkers. The experts attending this summit are the greatest minds in this sector and this convening continues our path toward an environmentally responsible future.”

Today’s announcement builds on recent federal clean energy activities, including the White House Summit on Domestic Nuclear Deployment held in May that highlighted progress being made across the public and private sectors on how to maintain the use of existing nuclear facilities, deploy new nuclear technologies, streamline the process for responsibly siting new reactors, and build robust supply chains and workforce.

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “New York is leading the charge in next-generation clean energy technologies that are essential for transforming our energy grid and ensuring a sustainable future. As we see a resurgence in manufacturing jobs and energy demands continue to rise, it’s critical that we harness cutting-edge solutions to build a robust green economy. While we continue to build out solar, wind and offshore wind resources, we also must look forward to new technology, including thermal energy networks. I want to thank Governor Hochul for bringing together experts to drive our climate goals forward and ensuring a cleaner, more resilient future for all New Yorkers.”

Alliance for Clean Energy Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “One of the most exciting things about our clean energy transition is the innovation. Every day, new technologies are being researched and deployed that improve the products and practices being used today. This innovation is spurred by the demand from New York and other global leaders. We applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for bringing together these global experts to share their work all towards our common goal of deploying clean energy as fast as possible.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “This summit will bring together a group of experts, including workers and their unions, to guide the State in achieving its clean energy goals. We commend Governor Hochul for her commitment to ensuring that union members manufacture, construct, operate, maintain, and repair New York's clean energy and climate projects."

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “As we continue to greenlight infrastructure projects that push us towards our standard-setting clean energy goals and generate thousands of family sustaining union careers, New York must remain committed to exploring new and effective avenues for deploying these initiatives. This upcoming Energy Summit will play a crucial role in identifying the tools that will take our renewable energy program to the next level and further unlock the economic opportunities and paths to the middle class that benefit hard working people in our state. We applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for launching this event and look forward to engaging in these important conversations that will ultimately improve our environment and the lives of New Yorkers for generations to come.”

Independent Power Producers of New York President & CEO Gavin J. Donohue said, “IPPNY and its members support a clean energy transition through the use of competitive markets, which have made energy generation cleaner and more affordable for New Yorkers over the past 25 years. Additionally, our members are leaders in urging the State to identify the technologies needed to meet the CLCPA’s 2040 zero emissions target and maintain reliability and are eager to continue investing in clean energy resources as these opportunities become more available. The Governor’s proposed clean energy summit is an opportunity to accelerate the work on the 2040 target.”

IBEW Third District International Vice President Dennis Affinati said, “The IBEW supports an all-of-the-above approach to clean energy production. We applaud Governor Hochul for convening a summit of industry experts to explore the options that the latest technology offers to help New York reach its clean energy goals.”

United Association of Journeymen & Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada International Representative John Murphy said, “Governor Hochul’s pursuit of an 'All of the Above Energy Strategy' is positioning New York to activate billions in federal funding by recognizing cutting-edge technologies such as small modular reactors, clean hydrogen infrastructure, and advanced thermal energy networks as 100% reliable sources of zero-emission power. These green innovations will not only ensure 24/7 grid reliability but also create thousands of family-sustaining jobs for New Yorkers to reach a cleaner energy future.”

Boilermakers Local 5 Business Manager Tom Ryan said, “The Boilermakers have always been leaders in new energy development and are supportive of an "all of the above" approach for the energy needs of New York State. For instance, Boilermakers are committed to continuing to support new approaches to New York State's nuclear fleet. From construction to maintenance to refuel, we've been together from the beginning. The Boilermakers are excited and equally committed to begin new relationships with both floating wind and hydrogen as emerging renewable energies. We look forward to engaging in the summit.”

The Business Council of New York State, Inc. President and CEO Heather C. Mulligan said, “While the CLCPA and the state’s commitment to decarbonizing its economy poses challenges, it also offers significant opportunities to spur investments and jobs in new and emerging industries that are essential for the transition. We support efforts by NYSERDA and the Hochul administration to advance the cost-effective deployment of renewable generation, and the growth of in-state manufacturing and supply chain to support these innovative technologies. We look forward to supporting this fall’s summit.”

Clean Air Task Force Senior Regional Policy Manager John Carlson said, “Economy-wide decarbonization will require New York to dramatically increase its output of clean and reliable power to enable the electrification of transport, industry and buildings. Just as New York is leading the way with renewable resources, it can spearhead the deployment of clean firm technologies that have been shown to reduce customer costs, increase reliability, and reduce infrastructure footprints of decarbonized power systems. Investing in new carbon-free pathways will speed the energy transition and provide the reliability the people of New York and the industries of the future require.”

Advanced Energy United Senior Policy Principal Kristina Persaud said, “Advancing clean energy is crucial for achieving New York's ambitious climate goals and fostering a sustainable, affordable energy future for all New Yorkers. NYSERDA's commitment to exploring next-generation energy and creating an economy built on advanced energy solutions will transform the energy landscape, to ensure a cleaner, more resilient future for the Empire State.”

New Yorkers for Clean Power Campaign Director Betta Broad said, “As global warming accelerates, it's critical to look beyond our state's borders and partner with innovators around the world for the most cutting edge technologies to solve the existential crisis of climate change. New York is a national and global leader in scaling up clean energy solutions and we applaud NYSERDA for not only being interested in the newest climate tech, but also focusing on the critical task of community engagement to facilitate siting and construction of proven technologies like wind and solar.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Kathryn Wylde said, “Governor Hochul's decision to convene a broad cross section of New Yorkers to review and recommit to meeting our state's ambitious carbon neutrality and renewable energy goals, including the new approach to advanced nuclear power, is timely and a great demonstration of her unique ability to bring diverse groups together for a common purpose.”

Building and Construction Trades Council of Nassau and Suffolk Counties President Matthew Aracich said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to the advancement of green energy here in New York. The Future Energy Economy Summit will not only gather the world’s foremost experts, but it will also uplift collaborative efforts between local and state stakeholders alike. Efforts like these, serve to usher in the next generation of sustainability here on Long Island. With partners like New York State and NYSERDA, the only way forward is into the future!”

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State has taken a number of actions to strengthen energy resiliency, reliability, and affordability to put New York on a path to reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Some of these recent actions include approval of energy storage programs to achieve 6 gigawatts (GW) of energy storage by 2030, launch of a Statewide Solar for All program, launch of a Grid of the Future proceeding focused on targeted development of flexible resources to enhance grid resiliency, and continued development of renewable energy technologies, including the recent completion of the South Fork Wind offshore wind farm, the start of construction for Empire Wind 1 and the start of construction of Sunrise Wind.

New York State's Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.