Northern Virginia Food Rescue Secures Major Funding & Strategic Partnerships to Enhance Food Resiliency & Accessibility

One of the NOVA-FR partnerships in action

NOVA-FRs funding & strategic partnerships with the City of Manassas, Sentara, Potomac Health Foundation, & the Prince William County Community Partners Program.

We are incredibly grateful to our partners and look forward to working together to make a substantial difference in the lives of those we serve.”
— Dr. Megan Franco
MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is thrilled to announce an increase in funding and the establishment of strategic partnerships with the City of Manassas, Sentara, Potomac Health Foundation, and the Community Partners Program of Prince William County. This development marks a significant milestone in NOVA-FR’s mission to enhance food equity and community health in Northern Virginia.

The additional funding and partnerships will enable NOVA-FR to expand its innovative network of donor, volunteer, and distribution partners. This expansion will support the rescue of more food that would otherwise be wasted, and ensure its redistribution to those in need, thereby reducing food insecurity and environmental impact in the region.

Dr. Megan Franco, Executive Director at NOVA-FR, stated, “These partnerships and the increased funding are a testament to the community’s commitment to fighting food insecurity and improving health outcomes. We are incredibly grateful to our partners and look forward to working together to make a substantial difference in the lives of those we serve.”

NOVA-FR’s food rescue program operates daily, mobilizing volunteers to rescue food from grocery stores, restaurants, schools, and other donors. The rescued food is then distributed to non-profits, community centers, schools, and other sites where it is most needed. By preventing food from decomposing in landfills and contributing to methane emissions, NOVA-FR’s efforts also significantly benefit environmental health.

In a notable achievement, NOVA-FR recently redirected nearly $500,000 worth of food—100,000 frozen breakfast sandwiches—from being wasted, providing essential nutrition to the community. This effort, supported by its mobile app and a network of volunteers, highlights the organization’s capacity for large-scale impact.

About Northern Virginia Food Rescue
Northern Virginia Food Rescue (NOVA-FR) is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing food insecurity and environmental impact through innovative food rescue operations. By leveraging technology, community engagement, and strategic partnerships, NOVA-FR ensures that surplus food nourishes people, not landfills.

Dr. Megan Franco
Northern Virginia Food Rescue
+1 703-822-5205
