COMMISSIONER MILLER ENCOURAGES TEXANS TO CELEBRATE NATIONAL FARMERS MARKET WEEK

National Farmers Market Week runs from August 4th to 10th

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller proudly announced the kickoff of National Farmers Market Week, running from August 4th to 10th. This week celebrates the crucial role farmers markets play in strengthening our food system and building stronger, healthier communities. Farmers markets bring millions of dollars annually to our hardworking local producers and promote healthy eating. They provide a unique opportunity for folks to connect with the dedicated Texans who grow their food.

“Our farmers markets are real Texas treasures," said Commissioner Miller. "They offer folks food that's healthy, fresh, and as local as it gets. Over half of the vendors travel less than 10 miles to sell at a market. You can’t beat that kind of homegrown goodness.”

Over half of every $100 spent at your local farmers market stays within the community. A farmer selling directly to consumers creates three times as many jobs as a wholesaler. Local businesses benefit from increased foot traffic, and small agricultural producers often buy supplies locally, keeping more money circulating in the community. These markets are critical financial lifelines for small and young farmers and ranchers, who take home as much as 90 cents of every dollar spent.

Local markets also promote healthier eating habits by providing access to fresh produce and locally raised meats. They offer a priceless opportunity to meet the hardworking farmers and ranchers who bring fresh bread, vegetables, and meat to our tables.

"Every bit of food you find on your supermarket shelves started with a farmer or rancher, but the convenience of supermarket shopping has distanced us from agriculture," said Commissioner Miller. "Farmers markets bring us back to our roots, letting shoppers meet face to face with the folks who work to put food on our tables. It’s an unbeatable experience."

This week, Commissioner Miller encourages Texans to support their local farmers market by shopping, volunteering, and donating. Supporting local markets supports healthy communities.

The Texas Department of Agriculture certifies farmers markets to ensure that at least 75% of all agricultural products sold at the market are grown in Texas and are of marketable quality. To find a TDA-certified market near you, click here.