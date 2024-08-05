Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14.72 Bn by 2033

The global pharmaceutical excipients market size is calculated at USD 8.82 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 14.72 billion by 2033, expanding at a solid CAGR of 5.81% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global pharmaceutical excipients market size is predicted to increase from USD 8.37 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 14.72 billion by 2033. The pharmaceutical excipients market is driven by increasing demand for new products, beneficial properties of excipients and government initiatives.



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Insights:

North America dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market with the largest market share of 38.32% in 2023.

By excipient type, the lactose-based excipients has held the highest market share of 41.26% in 2023.

By functionality, the binders & fillers has generated the largest market share of 49.72% in 2023.



The Full Study is Readily Available | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1761

The pharmaceutical excipients market comprises the global industry involved in the production and supply of inactive ingredients used in pharmaceutical formulations. Pharmaceutical excipients are compounds that are not active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) but are deliberately included in a medication delivery system. They allow the drug ingredient to be administered to the patient in the appropriate form and support the method and location of action without being active themselves. Excipients can be inert and simple or active and complex.

Historically, excipients were biologically inert, structurally simple, and naturally derived. However, several excipients are now considered potential toxins at large levels in animals but safe in humans at therapeutic amounts. Pharmaceutical-grade excipients must meet pharmacopeias such as USP-NF, Ph. Eur, and JP, as well as GMP production standards. Excipients have a variety of roles in a formulation, including aiding in protecting stability, drug delivery system processing, improving product identification, increasing therapeutic effectiveness, and preserving drug product integrity during storage.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue (USD Million) 2020 to 2023, By Functionality

Functionality 2020 2021 2022 2023 Binders & Fillers 3,539.3 3,729.9 3,939.2 4,162.1 Coating Agents 1,263.3 1,328.4 1,399.6 1,475.3 Disintegrants 800.3 837.6 878.1 921.0 Flavoring Agents and Colorants 500.1 521.4 544.5 568.8 Lubricants & Glidants 268.1 278.1 288.9 300.1 Sweeteners 263.3 270.9 279.0 287.4 Preservatives & Antioxidants 220.5 227.8 235.7 243.9 Others 381.3 390.8 400.8 411.6



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue (USD Million) 2020 to 2023, By Excipient Type





Excipient Type 2020 2021 2022 2023 Lactose-based Excipients 2,910.4 3,075.9 3,258.3 3,453.9 Cellulose-based 1,102.0 1,156.9 1,217.0 1,280.9 Starches 750.1 785.5 824.2 864.9 Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium (CCS) 458.8 474.4 491.2 508.7 Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG) 162.0 167.1 172.7 178.5 Fine Chemicals 639.9 664.2 690.4 717.8 Mannitol 219.5 225.7 232.3 239.1 Biopharma Excipients 585.3 610.1 636.8 664.9 Others 408.3 425.0 442.9 461.7



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1761

The projections for growth by region show:

The North America pharmaceutical excipients market size was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 5.66 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.04% from 2024 to 2033.

The Europe pharmaceutical excipients market size reached USD 2.35 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2024 to 2033.

The Asia Pacific pharmaceutical excipients market size was estimated at USD 1.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% from 2024 to 2033, to reach around USD 3.65 billion by 2033.

The MEA pharmaceutical excipients market size is expected to be worth around USD 454.85 million by 2033 from USD 294.40 million in 2023 and expanding at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size and Trends

The U.S. pharmaceutical excipients market size is calculated at USD 2.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 5.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.31% from 2024 to 2033.

North America dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2023. The North American pharmaceutical excipients industry is developing due to increased generics and product launches. Governments in poor nations are increasing the manufacture of generic medicine to lower healthcare costs and protect branded drug patents. This growth has resulted in above-average shareholder returns. Excipients influence bioavailability, dosage structure, stability, patient acceptability, and efficacy. The region's rising generic medicine sales increase demand for these excipients.

For instance, CPHI North America, which will take place from May 7-9, 2024, serves as a hub for the world's largest healthcare economy, pharmaceutical markets, ingredient suppliers, and the full supply chain. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and developers to demonstrate cutting-edge advances in the pharmaceutical business. The Exploring Excipients track emphasizes the crucial role of excipients in medication development, with keynote speakers addressing the significance of excipient grades.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in 2023. The market for pharmaceutical excipients is predicted to expand due to rising demand for alternative delivery methods and pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas. Advanced drug delivery technology, such as controlled-release formulations and transdermal patches, necessitate the use of specialized excipients to achieve desired release patterns and therapeutic effects. This need is fueled by the ongoing discovery of new medications and the need for novel drug delivery technologies.

Rising research and development costs for pharmaceutical products and diagnostic procedures, as well as higher expenditures in healthcare facilities, drive market expansion. Furthermore, industry partnerships and collaborations for tailored excipients are expected to aid market growth in the coming years, according to the report. The market is predicted to expand due to rising demand for drugs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size in 2023 USD 8.37 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size in 2024 USD 8.82 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size by 2033 USD 14.72 Billion CAGR 5.81% from 2024 to 2033 North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size in 2023 USD 3.15 Billion North America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size by 2033 USD 5.66 Billion CAGR 6.04% from 2024 to 2033 U.S. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size in 2023 USD 2.74 Billion U.S. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size by 2033 USD 5.06 Billion CAGR 6.31% from 2024 to 2033 Europe Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2023 USD 2.35 Billion Europe Pharmaceutical Excipients Market By 2033 USD 3.95 Billion CAGR 5.30% from 2024 to 2033 Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in 2023 USD 1.94 Billion Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by 2033 USD 3.65 Billion CAGR 6.53% from 2024 to 2033 MEA Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size in 2023 USD 294.40 Million MEA Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Size by 2033 USD 454.85 million CAGR 4.44% from 2024 to 2033 Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Europe Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024 to 2033 Segments Covered Functionality, Excipient Type, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Segment Outlook:

Functionality Outlook

Fillers & diluents dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2023. Pharmaceutical formulations include fillers for a variety of reasons, including filler shape, concentration, physiological inertness, bulk density, particle size, aspect ratio, low API binding capacity, processability, strength, and cost-effectiveness, physical and chemical stability. Compressibility, compatibility, flowability, particle size, cost and availability, moisture content, abrasiveness, stability, solubility, bulk density, physiological inertness, and regulatory acceptance all play important roles in solid dosage forms.

Pharmaceutical fillers give structure, influence appearance, and have an impact on other measurable aspects that indicate a product's intended use. Lactose and microcrystalline cellulose are the most often used diluents for solid dosage forms. Mannitol is used as a replacement, although it is expensive and only justified when other functional qualities are desired in a formulation.

Customize this study as per your requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1761

Excipient Type Outlook

The lactose-based excipients segment dominated the pharmaceutical excipients market with the largest market share in 2023. Lactose monohydrate is a popular excipient in the pharmaceutical business, serving as a filler and diluent in solid dosage forms, a lyophilization aid in parenteral products, a filler and carrier in inhalation products, and a nutrient and filler in infant formula. Its features include a highly defined material, acceptable physicochemical qualities, odorless taste, widespread availability, low hygroscopicity and stability, low cost, and compatibility with a wide range of active medicinal ingredients and excipients.

A cellulose-based segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Microcrystalline cellulose is a popular excipient in the pharmaceutical industry due to its superior compressibility and application in solid dosage forms such as tablets. It fulfills USP criteria and is used in processed foods as a stabilizer, an anti-caking agent, a suspending agent, or a texture adjuster. The Select Committee on GRAS Substances typically finds microcrystalline cellulose to be safe when used in regular quantities.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Dynamics

Driver: The good stabilizing power of excipients

Stabilization techniques for therapeutic products include spectral overlay, antioxidants in formulations prone to oxidative breakdown, and excipients that prevent group interaction in nearby molecules or vehicles. Chelating agents, preservatives, polyethylene glycol, buffers, and cyclodextrins are among the tactics used. The spectral overlay strategy entails creating a formulation with an excipient whose light absorption spectrum overlaps that of the photolabile medication.

Vitamin-containing goods include antioxidants, whereas excipients prevent group interaction in nearby molecules or vehicles. Preservatives inhibit microbiological development in liquid products, buffers create a pH-dependent environment that promotes stability, and chelating agents prohibit heavy metals from accelerating deterioration.

Restraint: Strict safety assessment

The safety of excipients in medicinal products has been a sensitive issue in public discourse, with some misconceptions spreading. Regulatory bodies require producers to conduct extensive testing before utilizing any item as an excipient. Excipients were once thought to be innocuous and infrequently controlled, resulting in severe public harm.

However, as products and components become more complicated, excipient safety testing has become required. The US FDA, MHRA, and EMA have approved excipient lists, which include pharmacopeia monographs, databases, and manufacturing and distribution guidelines. Manufacturers must follow these guidelines to ensure the safety of their products.

Browse More Insight:

Opportunity: Excipient-loaded platform technology

Creating an excipient-loaded platform technology for pharmaceutical final dosage forms is a great opportunity for the pharmaceutical excipients market. The technology intends to pack active compounds into an orally dispersible tablet (ODT) that dissolves quickly and clings to the mucosa, delivering the active component to the body. Clinical investigations demonstrate that the active ingredients take effect in around 10 minutes, making it appropriate for emergency medicine, epilepsy treatments, and other pharmaceuticals.

ODTs are especially useful for patients who have trouble swallowing, such as geriatrics and pediatrics, because they require less liquid to dissolve the tablets. The platform can also disguise bitter flavors, making it useful for pediatric patients. Also, coated tablets can be transported. Furthermore, coated pills can be transferred to the patient's colon, offering mucosa-adhering effects, which are especially beneficial for stomach-colon illnesses. The active components are combined with inorganic elements, including pure tricalcium phosphate microcapsules, to ensure minimal toxicological consequences.

Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Key Players:

Ashland Global Holdings

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Croda International

DuPont

Associated British Foods

Lubrizol Corporation

Kerry Group

Roquette Feres

Recent News of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market:

In February 2024, Asahi Kasei, a healthcare firm based in the US, lowered the nitrate content in Pharmaceutical Excipient Ceolus. They launched Ceolus microcrystalline cellulose (MCC), having nitrite levels of 0.1 μg/g or less, to lower the possibility of potentially carcinogenic nitrosamine contaminants in medications and nutritional supplements. The company's move comes after a considerable increase in public awareness of the health risks of nitrosamines in 2018, with the pharmaceutical sector doing extensive studies and research to determine the source of these impurities.





In October 2023, Clariant, a specialty chemicals firm that focuses on sustainability, introduced three new VitiPure® excipients at CPHI Barcelona. These excipients allow for a variety of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) compositions and delivery routes, including sensitive ones such as mRNA vaccines and biologic pharmaceuticals. Clariant intends to become a one-stop solution supplier for the industry, capitalizing on its experience in pharmaceutical production. The new excipients answer the market's expanding demand for high-purity components by overcoming the stability and bioavailability difficulties of Active Pharmaceutical components.





In September 2023, Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialties plans to open India's largest Microcrystalline Cellulose production factory on September 16, 2023, with leaders Nitin Gadkari and Devendra Fadnavis in attendance. The plant, India's only excipient manufacturer, will benefit from production-linked incentives, proving Nitika's commitment to invention and strengthening India's worldwide pharmaceutical position.



Market Segmentation:

By Functionality

Fillers and Diluents

Suspending and Viscosity Agents

Flavoring Agents and Sweeteners

Binders

Disintegrants

Colorants

Lubricants and Glidants

Preservatives

Coating Agents Emulsifying Agents

Other Functionalities

By Excipient Type

Lactose-based Excipients

α-lactose monohydrate

Anhydrous α-lactose

Anhydrous β-lactose

Amorphous Lactose

Cellulose-based

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Cellulose Ethers

Others

Starches

Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium (CCS)

Sodium Starch Glycolate (SSG)

Fine Chemicals

Mannitol

Biopharma Excipients

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France



Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1761

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 650 460 3308

Unlocking Market Insights through Data Excellence

The "Precedence Statistics" flexible dashboard is a powerful tool that offers real-time news updates, economic and market forecasts, and customizable reports. It can be configured to support a wide range of analysis styles and strategic planning needs. This tool empowers users to stay informed and make data-driven decisions in various scenarios, making it a valuable asset for businesses and professionals looking to stay ahead in today's dynamic and data-driven world.

To Access our Premium Real-Time Data Intelligence Tool, Visit: http://www.precedencestatistics.com

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com

Our Blogs:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: