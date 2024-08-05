Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Nike, Inc. (NKE)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 19, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Nike, Inc. (“Nike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NKE) Class B common stock between March 19, 2021 and June 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Nike investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Nike-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On June 27, 2022, Nike released its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results, disclosing that quarterly revenues had declined 1% year-over-year and quarterly wholesale revenues declined 7% year-over-year. On this news, Nike’s stock price fell $7.72, or 7%, to close at $102.78 per share on June 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on September 29, 2022, Nike released its first quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a net income decline of 22% year-over-year and diluted earnings per share decline of 20% year-over-year. Additionally, the Company reported a significant reduction in gross margin driven by the disposal of excess inventory. On this news, Nike’s stock price fell $12.21, or 12.8%, to close at $83.12 per share on September 30, 2022.

Then, on December 21, 2023, Nike released its second quarter 2024 financial results and stated that “total retail sales across the marketplace fell short of [the Company’s] expectations,” and that Nike’s digital platforms lost consumer traffic to competitors because of “higher promotional activity across the marketplace.” On this news, Nike’s stock price fell $14.49, or 11.8%, to close at $108.04 per share on December 22, 2023.

Then, on March 21, 2024, Nike released its third quarter 2024 financial results, reporting a 3% year-over-year decline in revenue in its Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment, a 3% year-over-year decline in Nike Digital revenue, and a mere 0.4% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth in Nike Direct. The Company also stated that Nike was “prudently planning for revenue in the first half of the fiscal year [2025] to be down low single digits” as the Company “shift[s its] product portfolio toward newness and innovation.” On this news, Nike’s stock price fell $6.96, or 6.9%, to close at $93.86 per share on March 22, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy was unable to generate sustainable revenue growth; (2) Nike’s purported competitive advantages were unable to protect the Company from intense competitive pressures after NIKE largely disengaged from many of its wholesale and retail partners to focus on the Company’s direct-to-consumer strategy; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nike Class B common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 19, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com