Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 5-9, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Aug. 5-9, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. Cobb Chamber Strategic visit

Location: Grand America Hotel

Tuesday, Aug. 6

No public meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 7

No public meetings

Thursday, Aug. 8

No public meetings

Friday, Aug. 9

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Aug. 5-9, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Aug. 5

No public meetings

Tuesday, Aug. 6

No public meetings

Wednesday, Aug. 7

11 a.m. Cabinet Budget meeting

Location: Capitol Boardroom

Thursday, Aug. 8

9 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with Long-Range Planning Senior Advisor Laura Hanson

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Speak at 100 Companies Championing Women Recognition Awards

Location: The Grand America Hotel

MEDIA ACCESS

2 p.m. Meeting with Rural Affairs Senior Advisor Stephen Lisonbee

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Friday, Aug. 9

No public meetings

