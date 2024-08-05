Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Aug 5-9, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Aug. 5-9, 2024
Monday, Aug. 5
8 a.m. Cobb Chamber Strategic visit
Location: Grand America Hotel
Tuesday, Aug. 6
No public meetings
Wednesday, Aug. 7
No public meetings
Thursday, Aug. 8
No public meetings
Friday, Aug. 9
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Aug. 5-9, 2024
Monday, Aug. 5
No public meetings
Tuesday, Aug. 6
No public meetings
Wednesday, Aug. 7
11 a.m. Cabinet Budget meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
Thursday, Aug. 8
9 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with Long-Range Planning Senior Advisor Laura Hanson
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Speak at 100 Companies Championing Women Recognition Awards
Location: The Grand America Hotel
MEDIA ACCESS
2 p.m. Meeting with Rural Affairs Senior Advisor Stephen Lisonbee
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Friday, Aug. 9
No public meetings
