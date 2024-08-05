Salvo Castagna Launches Fintex, Revolutionizing Crypto Transactions with the IBAN Crypto Ramp

Fintex is dedicated to revolutionizing the fintech landscape by providing cutting-edge solutions that integrate digital currencies with traditional banking systems.

Milan, Italy, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Fintex, the new fintech venture founded by Salvo Castagna, is set to transform the financial landscape with the introduction of the innovative "IBAN Crypto Ramp." This groundbreaking platform allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly from their IBAN accounts, eliminating the need for traditional cryptocurrency exchanges. The IBAN Crypto Ramp is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing banking platforms, making cryptocurrency transactions more accessible and secure.

Innovative Features of the IBAN Crypto Ramp:

1. Direct IBAN Integration: The IBAN Crypto Ramp enables users to conduct cryptocurrency transactions directly from their IBAN accounts. This direct integration bypasses the need for a separate current account and cryptocurrency exchange, simplifying the process and enhancing convenience.

2. Extensive Banking Platform Implementation: The solution has already been adopted by numerous banking platforms, showcasing its versatility and reliability. This wide adoption ensures that users can easily access and manage their cryptocurrency transactions through familiar banking interfaces.

3. Enhanced Security Measures: Security is a top priority for the IBAN Crypto Ramp. The platform utilizes advanced encryption technologies and stringent security protocols to safeguard user information and transactions, providing peace of mind for all users.

4. 1% Monthly Staking on USDT: As an added benefit, the IBAN Crypto Ramp offers a 1% monthly staking reward on USDT (Tether). This feature provides a stable return on investment, encouraging users to leverage the platform for their cryptocurrency needs.

Salvo Castagna's Vision and Fintex's Mission

Salvo Castagna, a distinguished expert in payment services and a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, brings a wealth of experience to this new venture. Having served as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of several prominent companies in the banking sector worldwide, Castagna is now channeling his expertise into Fintex. The company aims to offer the IBAN Crypto Ramp as a versatile solution that can be implemented in any existing bank or provided in a white-label format, allowing financial institutions to brand the platform as their own.



Commenting on the launch, Salvo Castagna said, "The financial industry is at a crossroads, with digital currencies becoming increasingly integral to global finance. The IBAN Crypto Ramp is designed to bridge the gap between traditional banking and the evolving world of cryptocurrencies. By offering a seamless, secure, and efficient platform, Fintex is committed to making digital finance accessible to everyone."

About Fintex

Fintex is dedicated to revolutionizing the fintech landscape by providing cutting-edge solutions that integrate digital currencies with traditional banking systems. The company's flagship product, the IBAN Crypto Ramp, exemplifies this mission by offering a straightforward and secure method for users to engage with cryptocurrencies. With a focus on security, usability, and innovation, Fintex is set to lead the way in digital finance.



