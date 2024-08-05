Submit Release
Secretary of State Mac Warner Reports 1,169 New WV Business Registrations for July of 2024

Charleston, W. Va. – The WV Secretary of State's Office registered 1,169 new businesses statewide during the month of July according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business growth with a total of five new business registrations, a 2.36% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business Division reported that Wetzel, Summers, Wyoming, and Morgan County also experienced notable growth during the month.

Top five counties in new business growth:

  1. Wirt County - 2.36% growth
  2. Wetzel County - 2.09% growth
  3. Summers County - 2.06% growth
  4. Wyoming County - 2.05% growth
  5. Morgan County - 1.66% growth

Counties that led the state in total businesses registered in July include Kanawha, Monongalia, Berkeley, Raleigh and Jefferson.

Top five counties in total businesses registered:

  1. Kanawha County - 131 new registrations
  2. Monongalia County - 119 new registrations
  3. Berkeley County - 94 new registrations
  4. Raleigh County - 76 new registrations
  5. Jefferson County - 55 new registrations

Statewide, West Virginia registered 13,664 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from August 1, 2023, to July 31, 2024. Mason County led all 55 counties with an 19.84% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

