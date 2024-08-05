Submit Release
CBH Homes and Camp Rainbow Gold Kick Off Construction of Cabins at Hidden Paradise

Boise, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes, Idaho's leading home builder, and Camp Rainbow Gold, a non-profit organization, are excited to announce the official start of construction on six ADA-compliant cabins at Hidden Paradise, Idaho's first medical camp. 

The dedicated team at CBH Homes, alongside their trade partners and volunteers, are on schedule to complete the cabins in just three days. Framing and trusses will be flown in on August 6th. The team is on a mission to create accessible facilities at Hidden Paradise, ensuring that no child is turned away due to lack of accommodations.

"This is more than just a construction project; it's about building a brighter future for Idaho's children," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "It’s going to be fast and furious but it will be a life-changing experience for all, and these cabins will have a huge impact on so many lives."

The six cabins that CBH Homes is building will be fully ADA-compliant, featuring ramps, accessible bathrooms, and other essential amenities, creating a safe and inclusive environment for campers of all abilities. Camp Rainbow Gold is excited to have just received a $5,000 grant through the Home Depot Foundation to go towards supplies and the build of the cabins. 

"This is a dream come true for Camp Rainbow Gold," said Elizabeth Lizberg, CEO of Camp Rainbow Gold. "The construction of these cabins signifies a major milestone in our mission to provide empowering experiences for children with cancer and their families. We are deeply grateful to all of the companies, people, donors, and all the volunteers who have made this possible."

Hidden Paradise, located on 172 acres of land in Fairfield, Idaho, will serve as a year-round haven for numerous non-profit organizations, offering diverse programs and activities designed to foster healing, growth, and connection. With the addition of these six cabins, Hidden Paradise will be able to expand its reach and welcome even more children and families in need.

How to get involved and catch all the action:

To learn more about Project Gold and how you can make a difference, visit cbhhomes.com/project-gold. Stay up-to-date and in the action by following the journey via our social media channels; Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube

About Camp Rainbow Gold:
Camp Rainbow Gold is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing emotionally empowering experiences for Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families. Serving 400 Idaho children and their families battling pediatric cancer through year-round programs and a medically supervised summer camp. Camp Rainbow Gold offers a safe and supportive environment for children to connect, heal, and thrive.

About CBH Homes:
CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Places to Work in Idaho, ranked #42 in the nation, and proudly working with over 26,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

CeCe Cheney
CBH Homes
208.288.5560
cecec@cbhhomes.com

