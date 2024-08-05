Automated Test Equipment Market Size Worth USD 11.29 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of ATE reduces manufacturing time and cost, which is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Automated Test Equipment Market Size – USD 7.10 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Effective use of test equipment in automotive and semiconductor electronics” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automated Test Equipment market size is expected to reach USD 11.29 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Effective use of test equipment in automotive and semiconductor electronics is a key factor driving market revenue growth. ATE is a computerized machinery that uses test instruments to carry out and evaluate the results of functionality, performance, quality, and stress tests performed on electronic devices and systems.

For instance, on 12 April 2023, NI, a provider of a software-defined platform that aids in the development and performance of automated test and measurement systems, announced a Stand-Alone version of its 5G New Radio Test User Equipment offering. This enables maintaining a lead in providing clever automated solutions. Advanced automation solutions are effectively offered to global product manufacturers in various industries, including medical devices and life sciences, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and industrials, by combining the skills of both organizations.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The industrial Personal Computer segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global ATE market in 2022. This is because industrial PC is a computer designed to provide intelligence to a machine or system for the machine system to perform specific functions assigned to it on a regular basis. Primary functions of these industrial PCs include manufacturing, quality control, and material handling procedures. In addition, goal of industrial automation is to improve productivity by extending work hours and lower the costs of maintaining a large human workforce. For example, compared to a manual mistake rate of 11.5%, automated machinery can install pistons into an automotive engine with an error rate.

The Integrated Circuit testing segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global ATE market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of IC chips in Internet of Things systems, embedded systems, smartphones, vehicles, cameras, tablets, and other applications. The automation of testing process enables producers to thoroughly inspect each finished product in a timely and consistent manner, which improves both speed and overall quality. A System-on-Chip is essentially an IC that integrates a full electronic or computer system on a single chip from a single platform. In addition, an SoC helps in the reduction of energy waste, cost, and space occupied by large systems as well as power, enabling the development of various portable devices that can be carried everywhere.

Some major companies in the global market report include

Advantest Corporation, Teradyne Inc., National Instruments Corp, Chroma ATE Inc., Astronics Corporation, Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd., Marvin Test Solutions, Inc., Cohu, Inc., OMRON Corporation, and Aemulus Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented ATE market on the basis of component, type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Industrial Personal Computer (PCs)

Handlers/Probers

Mass Interconnects

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Integrated Circuit (IC) Testing

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Testing

Hard Disk Drive Testing

Modules & Others

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Semiconductor Fabrication

Non-Contact Test Equipment

Contact Test Equipment

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

