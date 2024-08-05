CPA Firm Welcomes New Business Development Officer to Drive Fort Worth Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a nationally recognized full-service CPA and advisory firm, welcomes Dee Walker's appointment as a new business development officer in its Fort Worth office. Dee brings over 14 years of experience in business development and relationship management to the team and his expertise will allow the firm to better serve the North Texas community.



In his previous roles, Dee had a proven record of success, closing one $1.2 million enterprise deal, ranking #1 on his Fort Worth business consultant team, and field training all new hires. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from West Texas A&M University and is an active member of FEI and ACG.

"I am excited to join Calvetti Ferguson and contribute to the firm's continued success," said Dee Walker. "I am passionate about helping businesses achieve their financial goals, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to build strong relationships with clients in the Fort Worth community."

Dee's expertise aligns perfectly with Calvetti Ferguson's commitment to providing exceptional service to businesses in the North Texas community. Leveraging his deep understanding of the local market and proven relationship-building skills, Dee will focus on identifying and developing new business opportunities, particularly for businesses in the construction and healthcare industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dee Walker to our growing team," said Jason Cain, vice president of business development at Calvetti Ferguson. "He possesses an impressive record of success in business development and a deep understanding of the unique needs of businesses in the Fort Worth area. Dee will play a pivotal role in strengthening our presence in the market and building long-lasting relationships with clients."

By fostering these connections, Dee will play a key role in expanding Calvetti Ferguson's brand awareness and ensuring local Fort Worth businesses can access the firm's comprehensive accounting and financial services.

About Calvetti Ferguson

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm serving companies across the United States. The firm provides assurance, tax, advisory, accounting, risk advisory, and technology advisory services to middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity firms.

