Immunoassay Market Surges to USD 39.66 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 4.67% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Immunoassay Market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in biomarker discovery, and rising demand for rapid diagnostic techniques. Technological innovations and growing healthcare expenditure further boost market growth. However, market expansion is restrained by high costs of immunoassay equipment, stringent regulatory requirements, and the need for skilled professionals. Additionally, potential for cross-reactivity and variability in test results pose significant challenges.

Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Immunoassay Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 27.53 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.6 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=23973

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Immunoassay Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2020-2031 BASE YEAR 2023 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2020-2022 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Johnson & Johnson, Meriden Life Sciences, Trinity Biotech plc, and more SEGMENTS COVERED Product, Technology, Specimen, Application, End-User, And Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Immunoassay Market Overview

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The Immunoassay Market is greatly influenced by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders. With the increasing need for precise and timely diagnosis, immunoassays have become indispensable tools. This has led to a significant growth in the market and has opened up profitable opportunities for professionals in the industry.

Advancements in Biomarker Discovery: The Immunoassay Market has been greatly impacted by recent technological advancements in biomarker discovery. These advancements greatly improve the accuracy and effectiveness of immunoassays, making them essential in both clinical diagnostics and research. The rapid advancements in this industry drive the growth of the market and attract significant investments.

Rising Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Techniques: The demand for fast and dependable diagnostic techniques is a crucial factor in driving the growth of the Immunoassay Market. Point-of-care testing and home-based diagnostics are becoming increasingly popular, providing rapid results and enhancing patient outcomes. The increasing demand in this field has led to a rapid growth in the market, which has in turn motivated companies to create more sophisticated immunoassay products.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=23973



High Costs of Immunoassay Equipment: The Immunoassay Market encounters obstacles due to the significant expenses linked to immunoassay equipment and reagents. The costs associated with these services can pose a significant barrier for smaller healthcare facilities and research institutions, which can hinder their ability to expand into cost-sensitive regions and impede overall growth.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The regulatory requirements for immunoassay products are quite strict and can be quite time-consuming, which can pose a significant challenge for the market. The lengthy approval processes and compliance costs can be obstacles to the introduction of new products, which can have a negative impact on market growth and discourage innovation.

Need for Skilled Professionals: The Immunoassay Market is also limited by the need for experienced professionals to handle and interpret immunoassay tests. In certain regions, the lack of well-trained personnel can result in mishandling of tests and unreliable results, which can undermine the credibility of the market and hinder the rate of adoption.

Geographic Dominance:

North America is a leading player in the Immunoassay Market, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the strong presence of key market players. This dominance drives market growth by encouraging innovation and early adoption of new technologies. Europe's market strength is fueled by comprehensive healthcare coverage and strong diagnostic research. Meanwhile, the rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by a surge in healthcare investments and the increasing prevalence of diseases, offers significant prospects for expanding the market.

Immunoassay Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Quidel Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Johnson & Johnson, Meriden Life Sciences, Trinity Biotech plc,. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Immunoassay Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Immunoassay Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Immunoassay Market into Product, Technology, Specimen, Application, End-User, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Immunoassay Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.



Immunoassay Market, by Product Reagents & Kits ELISA Reagents & Kits CLIA Reagents & Kits IFA Reagents & Kits Rapid Test Reagent & Kits ELISpot Reagent & Kits Western Blot Reagent & Kits Other Reagents & Kits Analyzers Open Ended Systems Closed Ended Systems



Immunoassay Market, by Technology ELISA Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA) Immunofluorescence Assay (IFA) Rapid Tests ELISpot Western Blotting Other Technologies



Immunoassay Market, by Specimen Blood Saliva Urine Other Specimens





Immunoassay Market, by Application



Infectious Diseases Endocrinology Oncology Bone & Mineral Disorders Cardiology Blood Screening Autoimmune Disorders Allergy Diagnostics Toxicology Newborn Screening Other Applications



Immunoassay Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Protein Stability Analysis Market Size By Product (Reagents and Assay Kits, Instruments, Consumables and Accessories, and Software), By Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, and Surface Plasmon Resonance), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Academic and Government Institutes), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Syphilis Immunoassay Diagnostics Market Size By Product (Analyzers, Reagents, Kits), By Technology (Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)), By End-User (Hospitals, Blood Banks), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Multiplex Assays Market Size By Technology (Protein-based Multiplex Assays, Nucleic Acid-based Multiplex Assays), By End User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes), By Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Research Applications), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Cell-Based Drug Discovery Services Market Size By Type (Cell Line Development, Cell-Based Assays, Cell Culture, High-Content Screening, Phenotypic Screening), By Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Diseases), By Technology (2D Cell Culture, 3D Cell Culture, CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing, Single-Cell Analysis), By End-Users (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Microfluidic Immunoassay Companies restructuring medical testing processes worldwide

Visualize Immunoassay Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®