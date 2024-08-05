HII’s Enlighten Subsidiary Expands Office to Provide Enhanced Support for Big Data Operations and National Security Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Enlighten subsidiary marked a strategic expansion of operations with the opening of a new office facility in Columbia, Maryland, on July 31. The new office will serve as an important hub for innovation, collaboration, and growth across the company’s work with various branches of the U.S. military and national security agencies, as well as Enlighten’s continued leadership in providing solutions for big data analysis.

During the opening, Enlighten highlighted multiple high-value contracts secured with the U.S. Department of Defense and other federal agencies, establishing the company as a trusted leader and partner in national security. These contracts include cutting-edge solutions and projects focused on enhancing cyber defenses, developing secure communication networks, and providing comprehensive data analytics solutions.

The Enlighten team also demonstrated one of the company’s newest offerings in big data analysis: IONIC.

IONIC is a next-generation data analysis solution that offers full visibility across a wide range of data points (e.g., intelligence, infrastructure, operational readiness, and cybersecurity posture). This cloud-based big data platform supports normalization, enrichment, ingestion, and storage of big data from a wide variety of sources. Core applications support query and visualization to help analysts quickly pinpoint key information. Specialized analytics, including those driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), study data and deliver tailored results to narrow the field during an investigation. In response to emerging requirements, these capabilities are developed and delivered at mission speed directly to operational teams. In this environment, previously isolated events can now be fused with others to create a comprehensive situational awareness picture.

Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/newsroom

Learn more about IONIC in this video: https://youtu.be/UY0tu9z46S0?si=AVriO8PS_tZyGpSJ

“HII is excited to open our new office in Columbia, Maryland,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of HII's Mission Technologies division. “This expansion allows Enlighten and HII to better serve our clients while also strengthening our presence in a region known for its technological innovation and talent. We look forward to continuing our growth and contributing to the local community.”

Steve Wagner, who was among WashingtonExec’s “Top Cyber Execs to Watch” in 2023 and leads Enlighten, stated, “The opening of the Columbia office marks a significant milestone for Enlighten. Our team is excited to leverage this new location to drive innovation, support our clients, and achieve new levels of success.”

Enlighten will continue its well-recognized community engagement in Maryland and around the country, supporting STEM education initiatives and fostering local talent through internships and mentorship programs. The Columbia office will further these efforts, providing new opportunities for engagement and development within the community.

