Kuehn Law Encourages RNST, FBMS, ESGR, and SHCR Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Renasant Corporation has agreed to merge with The First Bancshares, Inc. The First will merge with and into Renasant in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion, based on Renasant’s closing price as of July 26, 2024.

The First Bancshares, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement with Renasant Corporation. The First shareholders will receive 1.00 share of Renasant common stock for each share of First Bancshares common stock.

Enstar Group Limited has agreed to be acquired by Sixth Street for $338.00 in cash per ordinary share of Enstar.

Sharecare, Inc. has agreed to sell to an affiliate of Altaris, LLC for $1.43 in cash per share.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

