Submit Release
News Search

There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,274 in the last 365 days.

Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member Sanford “Sandy” Robertson

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today reflected on the passing of long-time board member Sanford Robertson.

We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Sandy Robertson. Sandy served on the Board of Directors of Cassava Sciences since its inception as a public company in 1998. Sandy's commitment to Cassava’s mission and success was unwavering. Sandy’s success in the business world is well recognized by the hundreds of companies that he helped build and the entrepreneurs who created those companies. Everyone who knew or worked alongside Sandy understood his powerful intelligence as well as his remarkable kindness. His success in business was legendary but what those who knew him will remember was who he was: Sandy was the personification of someone who would treat others as he would like to be treated. We will miss him terribly as will anyone who knew him.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.
Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com  

For More Information Contact:
Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer
(512) 501-2450, or eschoen@CassavaSciences.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member Sanford “Sandy” Robertson

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more