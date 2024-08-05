Cassava Sciences Mourns the Death of Board Member Sanford “Sandy” Robertson

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) today reflected on the passing of long-time board member Sanford Robertson.



We are profoundly saddened by the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Sandy Robertson. Sandy served on the Board of Directors of Cassava Sciences since its inception as a public company in 1998. Sandy's commitment to Cassava’s mission and success was unwavering. Sandy’s success in the business world is well recognized by the hundreds of companies that he helped build and the entrepreneurs who created those companies. Everyone who knew or worked alongside Sandy understood his powerful intelligence as well as his remarkable kindness. His success in business was legendary but what those who knew him will remember was who he was: Sandy was the personification of someone who would treat others as he would like to be treated. We will miss him terribly as will anyone who knew him.

