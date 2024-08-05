EXL recognized as Market Leader in HFS Research inaugural Customer Experience Service Providers report

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been recognized as a Market Leader in the HFS Research Horizons Customer Experience Service Providers 2024 report.



The report, in its inaugural edition, ranks 22 leading service providers across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact. The Market Leader designation is the report’s highest distinction.

The report highlights EXL’s proprietary customer service (CX) Maturity Assessment Framework, which assesses clients’ current CX practices across data, analytics, AI, tech, and operations parameters to identify gaps in their current strategy and build executable roadmaps that help them move up the maturity curve. The report also recognizes EXL’s innovative, AI-driven solutions, which provide clients with generative AI-powered smart agent assist capabilities, conversational AI solutions, and automated quality and audit tools to reduce costs and improve customer experience.

“At EXL, we take great pride in learning the ins and outs of our client’s businesses so that we can bring the right domain context, design capabilities, and tech solutions that transform CX, generate timely mission-critical business insights and drive better business outcomes,” said Shashank Verma, senior vice president and global head of customer service transformation at EXL. “We’re proud to receive this recognition from HFS Research as we continue to work towards helping our clients optimize their customer interactions.”

“EXL’s clients benefit from the company’s deep domain expertise and cutting-edge data and AI-led approach that powers their industry solutions,” said Melissa O'Brien, executive research leader, HFS Research. “We proudly recognize EXL as a Market Leader and look forward to their continued innovation in the customer experience space.”

For more information about EXL and its CX services, please visit here.

About EXL

EXL (Nasdaq: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company. We partner with clients using a data and AI-led approach to reinvent business models, drive better business outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, analytics, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media and retail, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have more than 55,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation, recessionary economic trends, and ability to successfully integrate strategic acquisitions, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Media

Keith Little

+1 703-598-0980

media.relations@exlservice.com

Investor Relations

John Kristoff

+1 212 209 4613

IR@exlservice.com