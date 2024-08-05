Trump Media & Technology Group Announces Successful Launch of Content Delivery Network

TV Streaming Now Available to All Truth Social Web Users

SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trump Media & Technology Group (Nasdaq: DJT) (“TMTG” or the “Company”), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, announced today that it has successfully launched its custom-built content delivery network (“CDN”), and linear TV streaming is now available to all Truth Social users on the Web version of Truth Social, truthsocial.com.



For Truth Social Web users, a Truth+ streaming icon now provides access to the streaming service. By clicking the icon, users can access streaming content as stand-alone channels or in a separate picture-in-picture (“PiP”) window while scrolling on the Truth Social platform.

“We’re thrilled to announce our CDN is successfully operating through our first data center, as we work to bring additional data centers into operation,” said TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. “We’re working to create an uncancellable infrastructure network—both hardware and software—that is owned and operated by TMTG. Truth Social is determined to become the unassailable fortress of free speech on the Internet.”

The launch of its CDN is part of TMTG’s phased rollout of its streaming platform, Truth+. As the Company continues to stress test the streaming service, it next plans to introduce TV streaming on the Android and iOS versions of Truth Social.

In the subsequent phase, the Company plans to introduce streaming apps integrated with the Truth Social platform that will offer cutting-edge features including an interactive 14-day electronic guide, instant catch-up TV on any show broadcast in the previous 7 days, network DVR, video on demand, and more.

Following that, TMTG plans to unveil apps that allow users to watch streaming content on in-home TV sets.

TMTG plans to expand its streaming options as the rollout continues, focusing on news, Christian content, and family friendly programming.

TMTG anticipates that, as the rollout progresses, it will continue stress and beta testing the streaming technology while collecting input from users—and announce when testing is finished and the rollout is complete.

As part of its strategy, TMTG is continuing to work toward closing the previously-announced perpetual licensing deal for CDN technology.

TMTG’s ultra-fast streaming technology will be powered through specially designed infrastructure with its own servers, routers, and proprietary software stack. Thus, TMTG will gain full control over its tech delivery stack for streaming across private network CDN, consistent with the goal of rendering the service uncancellable by Big Tech.

About TMTG

The mission of TMTG is to end Big Tech’s assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies, and prospects, both business and financial, of TMTG. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, including the future plans and potential success of the streaming services under the CDN. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions, or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations that we describe in our forward-looking statements. There may be events in the future that we are not accurately able to predict, or over which we have no control.