Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market to expand at an 11.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, totaling USD 43,241.1 Million | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States atopic dermatitis treatment market is booming with a 13.7% CAGR, driven by advanced healthcare focus, extensive R&D, and a large affected population seeking innovative solutions. An In-depth Market Insights of Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market including Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Immunosuppressants, Biologic Therapy, PDE-4 Inhibitor, Antibiotics, Antihistamines, and Emollients Covering 30+ Countries like United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Norway, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Others

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atopic dermatitis treatment market size is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 15,048.6 million in 2024. The industry is projected to be worth USD 43,241.1 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% between 2024 and 2034. The rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis emerges as a prominent driver for the market, impacting a substantial portion of the global population and amplifying the demand for effective treatment solutions.



The growth trajectory faces counterbalances from ongoing advancements in therapeutic technologies, particularly the development of targeted biologics and topical formulations. These innovations, characterized by enhanced efficacy and safety profiles, contribute to improved patient outcomes, shaping the landscape of atopic dermatitis treatment.

Despite challenges, significant opportunities exist within the market, notably propelled by the expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. As economic growth and healthcare investments rise in these regions, the demand for effective atopic dermatitis treatments is expected to surge, creating a conducive market environment.



A notable limitation looms over the market in the form of high treatment costs. The economic burden associated with long-term care, encompassing medication expenses and wellness visits, poses challenges for patients, constraining their access to suitable treatment options.

The dichotomy between the growing demand for advanced treatments driven by atopic dermatitis prevalence and the financial constraints imposed by treatment costs defines the dynamics of the atopic dermatitis treatment market.

Overcoming these challenges demands strategic approaches that balance innovation, accessibility, and affordability. As the industry navigates these complexities, the relentless pursuit of improved treatments and a nuanced understanding of economic disparities will play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of atopic dermatitis therapeutics.

Atopic dermatitis is the most common form of eczema, a skin disorder that causes itchy, dry, and cracked skin. The rise in prevalence of the same has become a worldwide burden for the population. It is at high risk with the patient suffering from asthma and allergic rhinitis as part of an allergic triad that can lead to morbidity.

As a result, the rising prevalence of dermatological skin disorders developed in early childhood and more commonly found as a genetic disorder is driving up the need for an effective atopic dermatitis treatment market. This burdensome disease has increased the focus of manufacturers to develop an effective treatment line for atopic dermatitis in high demand which in turn has enhanced the atopic dermatitis treatment market.

As there is no such treatment that can cure atopic dermatitis disorder completely, many alternative treatment lines are available and more are on the horizon. There are currently an unprecedented number of new treatments for eczema in development that has opened up new therapy possibilities with little morbidity. This includes treatments using drugs like corticosteroids, antibiotics, emollients, biological therapies, etc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Based on product type, biologic therapy is expected to hold a market share of 26.3% in 2024.

The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 13.7% by 2034.

Germany experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 12.8% by 2034.

Based on end-user type, hospital pharmacies are anticipated to hold a market share of 29.5% in 2024.

“The increasing occurrence of atopic dermatitis acts as a key driving force in the market, impacting a significant portion of the global population,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which Factors Are Restraining the Demand for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment?

Currently, many developing and underdeveloped nations lack skin treatment owing to its side effects, high treatment cost, and absence of reimbursement policies in developing countries.

The treatment cost of atopic dermatitis is the main factor restraining the market growth. Based on available evidence, annual pediatric atopic dermatitis costs are generally high. Variations in cost estimates are due to study differences in the country of analysis, types of costs included, the severity of atopic dermatitis, and costing methodology.

But generally, the burden of the treatment for atopic dermatitis is borne by the patient mainly in the Asia Pacific and African countries due to the absence of any reimbursement policies in this region.

Additionally, many times, due to severe atopic conditions, the medications and treatment for atopic dermatitis can be very expensive. For example, Crisaborole costs almost US$ 1,500/patient while the developers of the biologic therapy Dupixent have priced the drug at approximately US$ 37,000/year.

It is uncertain if payers will cover the cost of treatment, considering other lower-cost alternatives. This could hinder the adoption of the drug. However, the scenario is the contrast in a few of the developing and underdeveloped economies.

Additionally, corticosteroids have many side effects, dermatologists don’t usually recommend steroids for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Although oral corticosteroids are approved for the treatment of Atopic Dermatitis, dermatologists do not recommend their use because of rebound on discontinuation.

Dupixent can cause side effects such as serious allergic reactions and eye problems, such as pink eye (conjunctivitis) and inflammation of the cornea (keratitis). On the other hand, the most common side effects include cold sores in the mouth or on the lips; injection site reactions; and eye and eyelid inflammation, including swelling, redness, and itching.

Thus all these factors can prove to be a major restraining factor for the drug class segment of the atopic dermatitis treatment market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the atopic dermatitis treatment market is characterized by robust innovation and strategic advancements in therapeutic technologies.

Key players in the market continually strive to develop targeted biologics and topical formulations, enhancing treatment efficacy and safety. The evolving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Despite challenges related to treatment costs, the market remains dynamic, driven by a commitment to addressing the growing demand for effective atopic dermatitis treatments globally.

Some of the recent developments are:

In June 2022, Sanofi reported the approval of Dupixent by the US Food and Drug Administration for children aged 6 months to 5 years dealing with atopic dermatitis.





This signifies a significant advancement in treatment options for this age group.

In January 2022, AbbVie Inc. announced the United States FDA approval of RINVOQ for treating severe atopic dermatitis in individuals aged 12 and older. RINVOQ is prescribed for patients who have not responded to previous injection or tablet treatments, offering a new therapeutic avenue for those with challenging conditions.





Key Companies Profiled:

Sanofi SA

Galderma SA

Allergan Plc.

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Key Segments of Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Industry Survey:

By Product:

Corticosteroids

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Immunosuppressants

Biologic Therapy

PDE-4 Inhibitor

Antibiotics

Antihistamines

Emollients

By Indication:

Topical

Oral

Injectable



By End User:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Mail Order Pharmacies

Dermatology Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

