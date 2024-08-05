Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Camarillo, Calif., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPGC), (the “Company” or “Sacks Parente”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, reports its financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and provides a business update.



Financial Highlights

Revenue of $813,000 in 2Q24 increased 132% sequentially from $350,000 in 1Q24





Gross margin of 60% in 2Q24 and for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was driven by sales of higher-margin Newton shafts that accounted for approximately 80% of the Company’s revenue over the first two quarters of 2024





Significant increase in orders received from Club Champion during the 2Q24



Recent Corporate Highlights

Introduced a Weekly Driver Performance Pool program for players on the PGA TOUR Champions that use the Company’s Newton Motion driver shafts in tournaments





Expanded the Newton Golf Shaft division with the addition of the Newton Motion Fairway Wood shaft to complement the initial Newton Motion Driver shaft



“Brand recognition and sales of our Newton Motion replacement shafts surged in the second quarter and has continued into the third quarter. Revenue more than doubled in the second quarter from the first quarter thanks to this product momentum in the Newton segment, and we currently see revenue accelerating sequentially in the third quarter,” commented Greg Campbell, Sacks Parente’s Executive Chairman. “Our advertising efforts continue to pay off handsomely, and we are seeing more momentum for our Newton driver shaft among the players on the PGA TOUR Champions. These are competitive professionals who recognize and appreciate superior products, so it is gratifying to know that our engineering and product development have hit the mark with this very elite group. It is also rewarding to receive similarly positive feedback from ‘weekend golfers’ with regard to how Newton Motion shafts have added distance and control to their game. We look forward to additional revenue growth and brand building in the third quarter.”

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. serves as the parent entity of technology-forward golf companies that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, China, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://sacksparente.com/. Additional social media: @sacksparentegolf @newtonshafts

SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,786,000 $ 5,338,000 Accounts receivable 157,000 53,000 Inventory, net of reserve for obsolescence of $51,000 and $98,000, respectively 477,000 248,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 171,000 196,000 Total Current Assets 3,591,000 5,835,000 Property and equipment, net 504,000 379,000 Right-of-use asset, net 50,000 65,000 Software licensing agreement, net 76,000 110,000 Deposits 5,000 5,000 Total Assets $ 4,226,000 $ 6,394,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 437,000 $ 401,000 Lease liability, current 32,000 31,000 Software licensing obligation, current 54,000 41,000 Customer deposits - 2,000 Total Current Liabilities 523,000 475,000 Software licensing fee obligation, net of current 59,000 95,000 Lease liability, net of current 17,000 34,000 Total Liabilities 599,000 604,000 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock $.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 45,000,000 shares authorized, 1,459,587 and 1,459,587, shares issued and outstanding, respectively 15,000 15,000 Additional paid-in-capital 16,277,000 16,092,000 Accumulated deficit (12,665,000 ) (10,317,000 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,627,000 5,790,000 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,226,000 $ 6,394,000





SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands, except share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 813,000 $ 47,000 $ 1,163,000 $ 137,000 Cost of goods sold 324,000 32,000 468,000 78,000 Gross profit 489,000 15,000 695,000 59,000 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,484,000 647,000 2,755,000 1,563,000 Research and development 207,000 18,000 397,000 43,000 Total operating expenses 1,691,000 665,000 3,152,000 1,606,000 Loss from operations (1,202,000 ) (650,000 ) (2,457,000 ) (1,547,000 ) Interest income (expense), net 47,000 (22,000 ) 109,000 (42,000 ) Net loss $ (1,155,000 ) $ (672,000 ) $ (2,348,000 ) $ (1,589,000 ) Net loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.79 ) $ (0.62 ) $ (1.61 ) $ (1.47 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 1,459,587 1,083,450 1,459,587 1,081,654



SACKS PARENTE GOLF, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(Amounts rounded to nearest thousands)