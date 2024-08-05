Vlad Sorokulov Joins Obra Capital as Managing Director, Portfolio Management and Pricing

Responsible for Supporting Investment Team Across Obra’s Portfolio of Life Settlements and Life Insurance

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obra Capital, Inc. (“Obra”), an asset management firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, today announced that Vlad Sorokulov has been appointed Managing Director, Portfolio Management and Pricing. In this role, Mr. Sorokulov will be responsible for supporting the investment team across Obra’s portfolio of both life settlements and life insurance. Sorokulov will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace.



“We’re excited to welcome Vlad to our experienced investment team,” said Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Obra Capital, Inc. “Vlad brings a depth of skills and knowledge of life insurance products and experience in implementing sophisticated pricing strategies and financial models that will be utilized to support our investments across Obra’s portfolios of life settlements and life insurance assets.”

Mr. Sorokulov brings over 20 years of experience in insurance and life settlements. Prior to joining Obra, Mr. Sorokulov served as a Principal at Jade Mountain Partners where he oversaw the valuation process of portfolios exceeding $1 billion in assets under management. Previously, Mr. Sorokulov served as an Independent Advisor, where he managed life settlement portfolios with over $11 billion in death benefits, and he previously worked for an advisory firm, where he was responsible for ongoing pricing and servicing of over $1 billion of life settlements. Prior to that, he served as the Director of Quantitative Services at BAC Structured Life Group. Mr. Sorokulov began his career in the Ukraine, where he led actuarial departments and developed insurance products and strategies for property and causality and life insurance companies.

Mr. Sorokulov holds an MBA in Finance from Auburn University in Alabama and an M.S. in Statistics from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv in Ukraine.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is an alternative asset management firm that provides investment products and solutions across insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity. The firm aims to generate long-term value and returns for investors through a variety of funds and separate accounts. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities for investors globally. As of June 30, 2024, Obra Capital Management, LLC’s estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was approximately $4.9 billion. For more information about Obra, please visit www.obra.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

Obra@gagnierfc.com

646-569-5897