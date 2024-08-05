Announced at Kaltura Connect on the Road 2024: Salesforce, Adobe, IBM, Bloomberg, and Siemens Heathineers are Among the Winners of the Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards 2024

The awards highlight creative and innovative uses of Kaltura’s technology in a broad range of video experiences in the enterprise

New York, NY, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, today announced the recipients of the Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards, which were awarded at the Kaltura Connect on the Road event series, and include leading brands such as Salesforce, Adobe, Bloomberg, Bank of America, Netflix, and IBM.

The Digital Engagement Awards recognize companies that have demonstrated creative and exceptional use of Kaltura’s platform and have expanded the possibilities of digital experiences in the enterprise. The criteria include innovative use of Kaltura’s platform, scalability, commitment to user experience, and demonstratable impact.

"It's truly inspiring to cater to market-leading enterprises from a diverse array of industries and witness the impactful ways that they leverage Kaltura to engage their own customers and employees across a very wide range of creative use cases,” said Ron Yekutiel, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Kaltura. “We look forward to continuing to innovate and expand the breadth of our AI-infused video-first experiences to cater to our customers’ needs, requests, and opportunities.”

Over a dozen companies were recipients of the Kaltura Digital Engagement Awards. More information about the winners and the full on-demand content from the Kaltura Connect on the Road event series can be found on the event’s virtual hub .

Honorees of the Engagement Maverick Award:

, for leveraging data and user journey insights to craft captivating video experiences across all audiences, from internal training to public-facing marketing webinars and on-demand content, setting a new standard for audience interaction in the financial information industry. Adobe, for its ongoing commitment to audience engagement. By tapping into interactive content experiences at scale, the company ensures its large workforce stays informed and engaged year-round.

Honorees of the Personalization Inspiration Award:

, for its commitment to a modern customer experience in the financial services industry and empowering advisors to create personalized video content tailored to specific client and prospect needs. Netflix, for its commitment to tailored experiences that go beyond entertainment. By leveraging Kaltura, Netflix personalizes the learning and development journey for both employees and contractors, making sure that everyone has the resources they need to excel.

Honorees of the Digital Experience Game Changer Award:

for its innovative approach to virtual events, content experiences, and community, leveraging AI, engagement tools, and interactive features to keep audiences informed, and actively involved. The Salesforce streaming platform, Salesforce+, further extends its reach with always-on live and on-demand content. Siemens Healthineers, for continuing to redefine digital experiences. With a technology-first approach to user experience and audience engagement, as well as with DEI in mind, the company is consistently personalizing experiences and tailoring its communications to multiple audiences.

Honorees of the Accessibility Champion Award:

for its commitment to creating accessible experiences across product development, web design, employee support, and more, through its dedication to including features like captions, multiple audio tracks, and downloadable transcripts. Citi, for an unwavering focus on inclusivity, which can be seen in its transformation of accessibility services. Through internal-facing and external-facing digital experiences, and its use of accessibility features to advance its DEI initiatives, the company champions equal access to information and fosters a culture of belonging for all employees.

Other recipients of the Digital Engagement Awards include:

received the for its strategic approach to leveraging video for internal communications with a mix of synchronous and asynchronous content. Salesforce also received the Data Disruptor Award for leveraging the first-party data it collects from digital experiences and analyzing engagement metrics with AI to better understand consumer behavior, as well as improve and personalize the buyer journey.

