Relmada Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 7, 2024

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada”), a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss recent business progress and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET
Participant Dial-in (US): 1-800-717-1738
Participant Dial-in (International): 1-646-307-1865
Conference: 39584
Webcast Access: Click Here

The conference call utilizes the “Call me™” technology

  • https://emportal.ink/3zo6zXz
  • Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link, above, for instant telephone access to the event.
  • Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Relmada website at https://www.relmada.com/investors/ir-calendar.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), with a focus on major depressive disorder (MDD). Relmada's experienced and dedicated team is committed to making a difference in the lives of patients and their families. Relmada's lead program, REL-1017, is a new chemical entity (NCE) and novel NMDA receptor (NMDAR) channel blocker that preferentially targets hyperactive channels while maintaining physiological glutamatergic neurotransmission. REL-1017 is in late-stage development as an adjunctive treatment for MDD in adults. Learn more at www.relmada.com.

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
Tim@LifeSciAdvisors.com


