NUJ calls on employers to ensure safety of staff and freelances covering riots and demonstrations

The union says those reporting the violent protests and riots need to be provided with relevant safety equipment.

Journalists covering the violent disturbances taking place in towns across the UK must be able to do so safely, says the NUJ.

Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary, said:

“At a time when journalists are out on the streets covering these horrific events, it is vital that employers are conducting full risk assessments, providing appropriate safety equipment and ideally deploying staff in pairs or teams. Journalists are increasingly being targeted by these mobs and we have already reported an incident in Belfast to the police there. “Those safeguards and protections must also be extended to freelances by the media outlets engaging them. “The NUJ reminds members of the emergency legal numbers and the union’s advice on covering demonstrations and riots. We are also liaising with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and individual forces to ensure that, despite the challenges in public order situations, the police do all they can to ensure that journalists are not impeded whilst doing their job."

Those covering the disturbances are asked to carry their press card in an accessible place and use it as identification. They should have their NUJ membership number ready when contacting the emergency legal helpline at 0800 587 7530.

The NUJ’s mobile safety toolkit has lots of advice for reporters, photographers and videographers covering protests.

