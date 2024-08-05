Remote Patient Monitoring Market to Register Market Value of USD 8.5 Billion by 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Market size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 2.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 8.5 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Growing demand for efficient remote monitoring devices owing to the rising number of chronic disorders is remarkably impacting product demand, thereby affecting the market growth. This demand is majorly due to improved chronic disease management that delivers early signs of warning, key indications, and progress trackers. Above 88% medical costs in the United States annually are due to increased cases of chronic diseases. In 2022, the global remote patient monitoring market size was estimated at $8.5 Billion.

Increasing Use of Pilot Applications in Remote Patient Monitoring Devices to Drive Market

Several remote patient monitoring technologies functioning presently efficiently measure important signals many times a day. A pilot application is currently discovering the advantages of performing constant metrics for temperature of the body, respiratory rate, heart rate, pulse oximetry, ECG, and more to fill in all the details needed by healthcare providers. This can be mainly helpful for cardiac patients of high acuity in-home programs or at hospitals. The industry results will be presented in the coming years, but constant remote monitoring will remain a component of remote patient monitoring in 2024 is definite.

Self-Recorded Patient Data to Positively Impact Market Over Next 4-5 years

The following are the key Remote Patient Monitoring Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Integral healthcare partners and patients offer useful insights via self-reported behaviors and health conditions. This comprises reporting on life quality, symptoms, daily functioning, elements of lifestyle, and mental health. In the coming five years, the platforms for such patient-generated information will considerably expand. More and more patients will offer self-recorded health information by actively adopting mature technologies that are patient-dedicated ECG monitors.

Cloud-Based Sensors, Wearable Sensors, Telehealth to Help Record Patient Metrics More Perfectly

For remote patient monitoring technology will flawlessly record health metrics of patients from home by leveraging technology incorporations, applications, wearable sensors, telehealth, and cloud-based solutions. The inclination towards proactive care improves overall efficiency of medical system and remove patients’ hospital visits. These improvements also enable remote patient monitoring to increase its scope to a wider range like mental health monitoring, post-operative care, and fetal and maternal monitoring. It is evolving healthcare with more proactive and customized care, while offering benefits like simplifications to healthcare providers.

Manufacturing Companies to Focus on Comprehensive AI-Enabled Solutions Over Next 10 years

Healthcare providers stay main users of remote patient monitoring, yet other fragments like health plans, home health agencies, employers, and clinical experiments are projected to display remarkable progress. With more than 200 enterprises competing for a major share of this succeeding industry, the competition is highly intensifying. This will ultimately propel more significant innovations, partnership, and other organic and inorganic market strategies. Companies are also actively focusing on delivering exhaustive AI-enabled services dedicated to certain disease locations, while increasing geographic reach by acquisitions and mergers.

Latest Headlines and Headlights

August 2022: Medtronic Company pronounces alliance with BioIntelliSense for élite United States delivery of multi-parameter wearable device for constant remote patient monitoring from home and in-hospital.

February 2024: GE HealthCare joined hands with AMC Health, a remote patient monitoring and digital care provider, in New York City. The key focus of GE Healthcare will be such partnerships to stay competitive due to rising demand for home care and digitization of health care.

April 2023: Neteera, a digital RPM provider in Israel declared that it closed funding or Series B at approximate USD 13 million.

December 2022: ChroniSense Medical, Israel-based company got clearance from FDA 510(k) for its innovative Polso wearable. The wearable device shares and collects important symptoms through a cloud-based platform for clinicians and a smartphone application for individuals.

Growing Healthcare Needs and Technological Improvements to Offer Impressive Growth in Future

In summary, the remote patient monitoring market highlights notable changes in the medical sector, projected to be further aided by improvements in technologies and ever-growing healthcare demands. As the stakeholders are steering through obstacles and grabbing opportunities, the future of RPM devices will show more promises and transformative innovations in best patient care and patient outcomes.

