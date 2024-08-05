Submit Release
SAPS uncovers human trafficking syndicate and rescues 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals

Johannesburg, 04 August 2024; The South African Police Service(SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) unit has rescued 90 undocumented Ethiopian nationals who were allegedly being kept against their will and under inhumane conditions in Sunnydale Ridge, Johannesburg.

A multidisciplinary team led by the STF were tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they they also made the discovery of the  undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms. Investigations are underway as to how these nationals were trafficked into SA.

Amongst the Ethiopian nationals was the kidnapped victim who was also rescued. The victim was kidnapped in Benoni on Tuesday afternoon, where after his kidnappers immediately started demanding hundreds of thousands of ransom money from his family.

The Ethiopian nationals were all taken to hospital for medical care.

Two alleged human traffickers and kidnappers who were found on the property have  been arrested.

They are likely to face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking and are expected to appear before the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court soon.

The case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (HAWKS) for further investigations.

This operation would not have been successful without the work of the following units, crime intelligence, organised crime detectives, Sandringham and Daveyton SAPS as well as private security.

