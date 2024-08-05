Minister Blade Nzimande addresses 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomy Union in Cape Town, 6 Aug

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will give the opening address at the world's largest astronomy meeting, the 32nd General Assembly of the International Astronomy Union (IAU), to be held from 6 to 15 August 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Being hosted for the first time on the continent, this in-person and virtual global gathering of astronomers and other experts in the field will also provide open access for anyone to attend from anywhere in the world.

Among some of the world-renowned astronomers who will address the assembly are Dr Mae Jemison and Dr Sian Proctor. Dr Jemison became the first female African-American commercial astronaut and mission pilot to travel into space when she went into orbit aboard the National Administration and Space Administration's (NASA) Space Shuttle Endeavour on 12 September 1992. Dr Proctor is an astronaut and was the first female pilot of a commercial spaceship.

These two renowned experts will speak to over 2 000 astronomers from around the world at this event, which takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. The assembly is an opportunity for astronomers to address key topics in contemporary astronomy and assess the latest scientific progress in various specialised areas.

This year's General Assembly represents a significant milestone, highlighting Africa's growing role in the global astronomical community and its potential for major contributions to astronomical research and development.

The Minister's address to the General Assembly will underscore the commitment to advance Africa's astronomy and science on the global stage as well as highlight South Africa's massive investments in skills and infrastructure development, the geographical advantages of clear southern skies in the Karoo, its engineering and scientific base, and its growing international ranking and partnerships.

Exhibitors include the South Africa Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO), the South African Astronomical Observatory, NASA, the European Space Agency, the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, the US National Radio Astronomy Observatory, and several South African agencies.

One highlight will be the opportunity for attendees to speak to the astronauts on board the International Space Station live from the conference venue via ham radio, in partnership with Amateur Radio on the International Space Station.

Other invited guests include Dr Bernie Fanaroff, former director of the Square Kilomtetre Array (SKA), who will deliver a talk on "Innovating at the periphery: the development of SKA and MeerKAT".

The IAU General Assembly is held every three years and is led by the African Astronomical Society. Each event advances the astronomical sciences through international collaboration and celebrates Africa's rich astronomical heritage and commitment to advancing the field.

The hybrid event is being hosted by the National Research Foundation, supported by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI). The academic programme will include over 2 000 presentations scheduled across more than 300 sessions.

The General Assembly will include six symposia and 12 multi-session focus meetings. There will also be poster sessions and prize lectures given by recipients of prestigious awards in astronomy. A programme overview can be found at: https://astronomy2024.org/programme-overview/.

Alongside its significant international scientific impact, this meeting will have a societal impact that goes beyond national barriers in a continent-wide celebration of astronomy: Africa Astro Month. Learners, scientists, students and members of the public will be brought together for knowledge exchange and inspiration.

There will be limited opportunities for media to visit key astronomy sites in the Northern Cape, including the South African Astronomical Observatory, Southern African Large Telescope, SARAO, the MeerKAT Radio Telescope, and SKA-Mid Site.

The media are invited to the opening as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 6 August

Time: 17:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre

For more information: please contact

Veronica Mohapeloa

Cell: 083 400 5750

E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dst.gov.za

Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644.

To attend the site visits, please email media@astronomy2024.org.