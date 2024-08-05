Atomic Layer Deposition Market to Reach $6.1 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 12.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Expansion in the medical and biomedical fields is set to drive the demand for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. ALD is increasingly used to create biocompatible and corrosion-resistant coatings for medical devices and implants. Its ability to provide precise, uniform, and thin film coatings enhances the performance and safety of these devices, making it essential for advancements in medical technology and contributing significantly to market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Atomic Layer Deposition Market by Product (Thermal, Metal, Plasma-enhanced and Others), and Application (Semiconductors and Electronics, Healthcare and Biomedical, Automotive and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2031". According to the report, the atomic layer deposition market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The global atomic layer deposition market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the increasing demand for miniaturized and highly efficient electronic devices. However, the initial investment required for setting up ALD facilities and the ongoing operational costs hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the expanding demand for advanced coatings in the medical and automotive industries presents additional opportunities for the atomic layer deposition market.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2031 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $6.1 billion CAGR 12.3% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Product, Application and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption in energy storage and conversion devices

Advancements in semiconductor technology Opportunity Emerging applications in energy storage and conversion Restraint Complexity and technical challenges



Thermal segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031

By product, the thermal segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for thermal atomic layer deposition (ALD) is driven by its critical role in semiconductor manufacturing, enabling precise and uniform thin-film deposition at the atomic scale. As the electronics industry advances towards smaller, more efficient devices, thermal ALD's ability to create high-quality, conformal coatings on complex structures is essential. Additionally, its applications in emerging technologies like flexible electronics and advanced sensors further boost its market demand.

Semiconductors and electronics segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031

By application, the semiconductors and electronics segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for semiconductors and electronics applications in the atomic layer deposition (ALD) market is driven by the miniaturization of electronic devices and the need for high-performance materials. ALD provides precise control at the atomic scale, enabling the production of thin, uniform films essential for advanced semiconductor devices. As electronics become more compact and efficient, the requirement for ALD in manufacturing processes continues to rise, driving market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region in terms of revenue in 2023. The increase in demand for atomic layer deposition (ALD) in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the development in semiconductor and electronics industries. Countries like China, South Korea, and Taiwan are leading producers of semiconductors, which heavily rely on ALD for precise and uniform thin-film deposition essential in advanced chip manufacturing. Additionally, the rise of nanotechnology and the surge in adoption of ALD in manufacturing high-performance batteries and solar cells are further fueling market growth. Government initiatives supporting technological advancements and the expansion of manufacturing capabilities in these sectors also contribute to the escalating demand for ALD in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Forge Nano Inc.

Beneq Group

Oxford Instruments

Applied Materials, Inc.

LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION

ASM International N.V.

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Entegris Inc

Picosun Oy

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global atomic layer deposition market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

