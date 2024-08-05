PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 4, 2024 Bong Go reinforces healthcare access and public service delivery in communities as he aids indigents and attends Super Health Center turnover in Boston, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, continues to help improve public service delivery and healthcare access in grassroots communities. On Friday, August 2, he personally attended the turnover of the new Super Health Center in Barangay Poblacion in Boston, Davao Oriental. During his visit, the senator also partnered with local officials and fellow legislators to provide aid to indigent residents. Go expressed his gratitude for the collaborative efforts that facilitated the establishment of the Super Health Center, commending the efforts of local officials, including Mayor Rowell Rosit and Vice Mayor John Paul Lampig, as well as Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang, among others. As a staunch advocate for accessible healthcare, Go has played a crucial role in championing the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the nation. Reflecting on the President's remarks during the recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), Go reiterated the need to bring government services closer to the people, especially when it comes to primary healthcare. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Health Committee, nais kong pasalamatan si Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa kanyang pangako na dadagdagan pa ang mga Super Health Centers sa buong bansa sa mga susunod na taon," said Go earlier. "Isa ito sa matagal na nating ipinaglalaban na mapondohan para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa mga mahihirap at mga naninirahan sa mga liblib at malalayong lugar," he added. The initiative for Super Health Centers was initially pushed by Go as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health during the 2021 budget deliberations, a year prior to the Marcos administration. This early advocacy laid the groundwork for the rollout of these centers, which are now being significantly expanded under the current government. "Bahagi po ito ng ating pagsisikap na mailapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa mga mahihirap at sa mga pinaka nangangailangan," he added. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. So far, around 700 Super Health centers have been funded nationwide, including 14 in the province. This is attributed to the combined efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units. "Ito pong Super Health Center, isa po ito sa pamamaraan para ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan at madi-decongest ang mga ospital dahil hindi na kailangan na pumunta ng ospital, pwede na po diyan 'yung mga primary care," he said. "Diyan na rin po 'yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth dahil bawat Pilipino po ay miyembro naman ng PhilHealth. Dahil sa Super Health Center, hindi na kakailanganing bumyahe ng malayo para magpagamot," Go continued. During the turnover, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed food packs and snacks to barangay health workers and children present during the event. Some received basketballs and volleyballs. After which, Go partnered with local officials, as well as Senators Robin Padilla and Francis Tolentino, to provide financial assistance to around 2,500 indigents at the municipal gymnasium. On top of the financial support provided by the government, Go's team also distributed various forms of aid, such as food packs, shirts, basketballs, volleyballs, vitamins, and snacks to all beneficiaries. The senator also gave away sling bags, bicycles, shoes, mobile phones, and watches to select beneficiaries. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilpino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," said Go, who is also dubbed as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Go also highlighted the pivotal role of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to streamline access to government medical and financial assistance for the less fortunate. In Davao Oriental, residents can access services at the Malasakit Center located at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City. Through Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, eligible public hospitals now feature Malasakit Centers, significantly improving medical assistance accessibility. Since 2018, 166 Malasakit Centers have been established, aiding approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. In his capacity as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also supported various initiatives throughout Davao Oriental, including the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay, Lupon, Governor Generoso, San Isidro, and Caraga; street lighting project in Lupon and Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga, Lupon, and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro, and Tarragona; rehabilitation of drainage systems in Lupon and San Isidro; and construction of a slaughterhouse in San Isidro. He also supported the construction of several roads, the construction of the Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of a Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park in Mati City. Go concluded his address by reaffirming his commitment to service: "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo rin po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang aking natatanging bisyo, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya."