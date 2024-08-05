PHILIPPINES, August 5 - Press Release

August 4, 2024 Bong Go's Malasakit Team provides more relief to Marikina City residents devastated by Typhoon Carina Following the recent relief initiative for the Marikina City's Typhoon Carina victims on July 29, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team again visited the city to further the Senator's commitment to assisting more typhoon victims. On Thursday, August 1, in coordination with Congresswoman Irene Saulog, Go's Malasakit team distributed food packs to around 300 families. Earlier initiatives by the Malasakit Team included significant efforts in Bulacan, Pampanga, and various parts of the National Capital Region, demonstrating a sustained dedication to the recovery from the devastations of Typhoon Carina. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, ako ay magseserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo. Huwag kayong mawalan ng pagasa...sa pagkakaisa at pagtutulungan, malalagpasan natin ang anumang pagsubok. Manatili tayong matatag at positibo sa kabila ng mga hamon," Go advised. Go continues to advocate for stronger disaster management measures. He is pushing for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) with his filed Senate Bill No. 188, aiming to enhance the nation's disaster preparedness and response capabilities. "We should not settle with makeshift shelters for evacuees nor with just having a coordinating council or creating a task force every time disaster strikes. We must continue to improve mechanisms -- from coordination among agencies and LGUs, the preposition of goods for relief, evacuation, rescue efforts, and up to rebuilding, recovery, and restoration of normalcy -- to further protect lives," he explained. Moreover, he is one of the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill No. 2451, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which seeks to establish fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers across the Philippines. "Ang layunin natin sa pagtataguyod ng mga panukalang batas na ito ay para mas maging handa ang ating mga kababayan sa anumang sakuna. Sa pagtutulungan at pagmamalasakit ng bawat isa, mas mapapabilis natin ang pagbangon mula sa mga pagsubok," Go emphasized. As a health advocate, Go principally authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11463, otherwise known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, to ensure that medical assistance programs by the government are easily attainable. Under the measure, it mandates all Department of Health-run hospitals and the Philippine General Hospital in Manila City to establish their own Malasakit Centers that will assist poor and indigent patients to reduce their hospital bills to the lowest amount possible. There are currently 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide which helped around ten million Filipinos according to the DOH. In Marikina City, Malasakit Center is located at the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in the city.